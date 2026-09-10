"Help us!" Father and Son Cling to Apartment Ledge to Escape Flames in Hair-Raising Scene

Photo credit: Mynet

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] A father and son were caught on camera in a terrifying scene as they escaped the flames through a window and took refuge in a narrow space outside the building.

They were standing on a ledge along the exterior wall of a high-rise building, where they could have fallen dozens of meters.

According to local media outlets, including Mynet, the fire began at around 7:15 p.m. local time on the 2nd in a vehicle parked at an apartment complex in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, Türkiye, and spread to the building. Smoke quickly reached the 28th floor.

Residents made their way out of the building on their own, while firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire and carry out rescue operations.

Video filmed at the scene showed a father and son who had climbed out of a window to escape the thick smoke. They braced themselves against a narrow space along the building’s exterior wall and waited for firefighters to arrive.

Another person was reportedly waiting to be rescued in addition to the two. Firefighters later used a ladder from a fire truck to bring all three to safety one by one.

Forty-two residents trapped inside the building by the fire were also evacuated with the help of firefighters. Of them, 27 people who had inhaled smoke received emergency treatment at the scene before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Local reports said there were no fatalities, and residents returned home after the rescue and firefighting operations were completed.

The two vehicles where the fire began were completely destroyed. Local police launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. So far, investigators believe it started in one vehicle in the parking lot before spreading to another.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.