"IVF success rates may be lower when the uterine boundary is damaged"—new pregnancy predictor identified for adenomyosis

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A research team led by Professor Soojin Han at CHA Fertility Center Seoul Station, headed by Director Yoon Tae-ki, has identified a correlation suggesting that patients with adenomyosis may have lower IVF success rates when ultrasound shows damage to the boundary between the endometrium and the myometrium. The study was published in the latest issue of the international journal Scientific Reports.

Professor Soojin Han’s team applied the international standard ultrasound assessment criteria known as Morphological Uterus Sonographic Assessment (MUSA) to analyze which of the various ultrasound findings associated with adenomyosis affect actual pregnancy outcomes. The study found that, among the various findings of adenomyosis, an “interrupted junctional zone”—in which the boundary between the endometrium and myometrium appears indistinct and discontinuous—had the most significant impact on pregnancy outcomes.

Women who showed this finding on ultrasound had noticeably lower pregnancy success rates after IVF than those who did not, while their miscarriage rates were relatively higher. In particular, the analysis found a substantially increased risk of implantation failure, in which the embryo fails to properly establish itself during the early stages of pregnancy. This is believed to result from damage to the uterine environment caused by structural injury as adenomyotic lesions extensively infiltrate the junctional area.

Professor Soojin Han of CHA Fertility Center Seoul Station said, "This study suggests that, beyond simply determining whether adenomyosis is present, a detailed ultrasound assessment of the uterus before IVF can serve as a highly important indicator for predicting the likelihood of pregnancy. It will provide key clinical evidence for developing precise pre-treatment consultations and personalized treatment strategies tailored to each patient’s uterine condition."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Soojin Han

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.