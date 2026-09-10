Strategy Proposed to Reduce Side Effects and Enhance the Efficacy of Cancer Immunotherapy Through Nanotechnology

Nanoparticle delivery strategies for CIK-cell therapy (left) and the mechanism of action of combined magnetic hyperthermia and nano-ADC therapy.

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] A nanotechnology strategy has been systematically outlined to precisely deliver drugs to tumor sites, reducing the side effects of immunotherapy while enhancing its efficacy.

The proposal presents a next-generation, nanotechnology-based development path to overcome the low response rates and systemic toxicity that limit existing cancer immunotherapies.

A research team led by Baek Sun-ha, a professor of neurosurgery at Seoul National University Hospital, and Dr. Untack Cho, together with teams led by Professor Ingo G. H. Schmidt-Wolf and Professor Amit Sharma of University Hospital Bonn in Germany and Dr. Jingjing Pu of Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China, conducted a broad review of recent nano-immunotherapy research and clinical developments. They published a review paper proposing a multi-combination treatment platform in the latest issue of the international journal Molecular Cancer (IF 42.2).

Cancer immunotherapy is a treatment that reactivates the body's weakened immune cells so they can directly attack cancer cells. Immune checkpoint inhibitors block immunosuppressive signals sent by cancer cells, allowing immune cells to remain active. They have shown efficacy against cancers with numerous genetic mutations, such as melanoma. CAR-T cell therapy, which involves inserting genes that recognize cancer cells into a patient's T cells and reinfusing them, has shown particularly notable results in blood cancers such as leukemia and has transformed the treatment paradigm over the past 20 years.

However, not all patients respond to these treatments. Their efficacy is limited in many solid tumors because immune cells cannot readily penetrate the tumor. In addition, because these therapies stimulate the immune system throughout the body, systemic side effects such as colitis and pneumonitis may occur. The research team focused on nanotechnology as a potential solution. Nanoparticles can be precisely engineered in terms of size and surface properties, enabling drugs to be delivered specifically to tumor sites and allowing the timing of their release to be controlled.

The team reviewed the application of nanotechnology in six key areas of cancer immunotherapy: immune checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, CAR-T cell therapy, CIK-cell therapy, cytokines, and complement therapy. It also proposed combination strategies that integrate multiple treatment mechanisms.

In the field of personalized mRNA cancer vaccines, the team explained that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) can efficiently deliver mRNA containing information about neoantigens identified in each patient's cancer cells, thereby inducing a strong T-cell immune response. For CAR-T cell therapy, the researchers introduced a technology that directly delivers CAR genes into T cells inside the body using nanoparticles, producing CAR-T cells in vivo instead of culturing and modifying cells outside the body. They projected that commercialization of this technology could significantly reduce manufacturing costs and production time, improving access to treatment.

In particular, the team newly proposed a conceptual nanoparticle strategy in the review to overcome the limitations of CIK-cell therapy. CIK cells combine characteristics of T cells and NK cells, enabling them to attack a broad range of cancer cells, and they have relatively favorable safety profiles. However, because the cells are cultured outside the body and then reinfused, their ability to migrate to tumors and persist in the body is limited.

The researchers proposed packaging four immune-cell stimulants—an anti-CD3 antibody, an NKG2D ligand, IL-2, and IL-15—into a single nanoparticle. After accumulating at tumor sites through the abnormal vascular structure of tumors, known as the enhanced permeability and retention (EPR) effect, the nanoparticles would release the stimulants simultaneously. This approach is designed to induce T cells in the tumor microenvironment to acquire CIK-like characteristics. Although it suggests the possibility of inducing a precise immune response in the body without complex ex vivo cell-culture procedures, its feasibility for clinical application remains to be validated through further research.

The team also proposed two combination strategies that integrate different treatment mechanisms into a single nanoparticle. One involves nanoparticles containing both tumor antigens, which serve as markers for identifying cancer cells, and immune checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. In the acidic tumor environment (pH 6.5–6.8), the nanoparticle coating would dissolve automatically and release both substances simultaneously, activating T cells while blocking inhibitory signals.

The other strategy uses nanoparticles that combine magnetic iron oxide particles with anticancer drugs—doxorubicin and paclitaxel—and tumor-targeting antibodies. Applying an external alternating magnetic field would generate localized heat of 42–45°C at the tumor site, triggering drug release. At the same time, signaling molecules produced by the heat stimulus, including DAMPs and HSPs, would be used to induce an immune response.

Other future directions included using artificial intelligence (AI) to design nanoparticles, developing nanoparticles capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB), and combining the technology with gene-editing tools such as CRISPR and microbiome-modulation technologies. The researchers also identified challenges that must be addressed for clinical translation, including standardizing mass production and establishing safety-assessment systems.

Baek Sun-ha, a professor of neurosurgery at Seoul National University Hospital, said, "Nanotechnology is an innovative platform that can improve the precision of drug delivery in cancer immunotherapy and reduce side effects. It will develop into a key technology for realizing personalized precision medicine." He added, "I hope this review paper will serve as a practical reference for the development and clinical application of next-generation cancer immunotherapies."

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Baek Sun-ha, professor of neurosurgery, and Dr. Untack Cho of Seoul National University Hospital; Professor Ingo G. H. Schmidt-Wolf and Professor Amit Sharma of University Hospital Bonn; and Dr. Jingjing Pu

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.