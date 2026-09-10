Mongolian Children Struggle to Straighten Fingers Due to Burn Scars; Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital Provides Free Surgeries

Seo Dong-guk, a professor of plastic surgery at Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital, is operating on a pediatric patient with post-burn scar contractures at the Mongolian National Trauma Center.

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital, headed by Heo Jun, and the Hallym Burn Foundation, chaired by Heo Jun, performed free surgeries from August 24 to 28 in Mongolia on four pediatric patients who were experiencing difficulties in daily life due to post-burn “scar contractures.”

A scar contracture is a complication in which scars formed after a burn contract as they heal, pulling surrounding skin and tissue and restricting movement in a joint or other part of the body. In growing children, contractures in highly mobile areas such as the hands or arms can lead to functional limitations as they grow, requiring specialized treatment, including surgery and rehabilitation, depending on the condition.

During this period, the two organizations carried out the “2026 Hallym Burn Foundation Mongolia Burn Care Partnership” with the Mongolian National Trauma Center in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Seven people, including Heo Jun, director of the hospital and a burn surgeon; Professor Lee Shin-ae; Professor Seo Dong-guk of plastic surgery; and officials from the Hallym Burn Foundation and Hallym University, took part in the partnership. They performed pediatric surgeries and outpatient consultations and provided training for local medical staff.

On August 25 and 26, the medical team operated on four pediatric patients with post-burn scar contractures. The children had scars on their fingers, arms, necks, and faces from burns sustained in early childhood, causing discomfort in daily life, including restricted joint movement and impaired hand function.

The medical team used different surgical techniques depending on the shape and location of each child’s contracture. Three patients underwent removal of the contracted scars to release the tightened tissue, followed by skin grafting. Of these, two received full-thickness skin grafts using skin from the groin, while one received a split-thickness skin graft using skin from the thigh.

The patient with the most extensive injuries, an 8-year-old girl, suffered burns at home in 2018 that resulted in the loss of part of the right scalp, face, and ear. She also had a band-shaped contracture scar on her neck that restricted movement. The medical team performed Z-plasty by making Z-shaped incisions in the tightened scar, repositioning the surrounding skin, and suturing it to reduce tension on the skin.

After the surgeries, the medical team monitored the children’s recovery and explained future wound-care methods to their guardians.

In addition to the surgeries, the team provided outpatient consultations for 24 local burn patients. Medical staff from both countries assessed the patients’ post-burn complications and scar conditions and discussed treatment plans for each patient.

Training for local medical staff was also conducted. In the intensive care unit, medical staff from Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital demonstrated burn dressing procedures directly to staff from the Mongolian National Trauma Center and shared wound-care methods. They also provided detailed explanations of treatment approaches during actual patient consultations.

A burn-treatment seminar held on August 25 was attended by 35 Mongolian medical professionals in person, while 80 participated online. Medical staff from Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital shared their clinical experience and treatment techniques on various topics, including the initial treatment of severe burns, sepsis management, surgery and wound care, post-burn rehabilitation and scar treatment, and nursing.

Dr. Galbadrakh, director of the Mongolian National Trauma Center, said, “Through this partnership, pediatric patients who needed treatment were able to undergo surgery locally, and medical staff were able to gain experience with various treatments by participating in actual surgeries and consultations.” He added, “I hope this experience will help strengthen Mongolia’s capacity to treat burn patients.”

Heo Jun, director of the hospital, said, “Even after their burn treatment had ended, the children who underwent surgery this time had struggled with daily life for a long time because of scars and contractures.” He added, “Because continuous care, including reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation, is important even after the acute phase of burn treatment, we will build a partnership system that enables patients to continue receiving the treatment they need locally.”

Since its establishment in 2008, the Hallym Burn Foundation has continued to support burn patients in eight countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Mongolia. To date, it has provided free medical care to 1,130 burn patients overseas and performed local surgeries on 101 patients. It has also invited 62 patients who could not receive adequate treatment locally to South Korea and supported their surgeries and other treatment.

With Mongolia, the foundation signed memorandums of understanding last year with local organizations, including Mongolia’s Ministry of Health, the Mongolian National Trauma Center, and the Naran Tsatsar Foundation. In May this year, it invited Mongolian medical staff to the hospital for an exchange program. This time, the partnership was expanded to include local surgeries, outpatient consultations, and medical-staff training.

Based on the results of this medical partnership, Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital and the Hallym Burn Foundation plan to discuss follow-up cooperation with the Mongolian National Trauma Center, including seminars and exchanges and training programs for medical staff.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Medical staff from Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital, including Hospital Director Heo Jun (front row, center), pose for a commemorative photo with local medical staff at the Mongolian National Trauma

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.