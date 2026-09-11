‘Pre-Unicorn’ Healing Paper Hit by Massive Leak of Sensitive Personal Data, Including Gangnam Unni Treatment Records—A Setback for Global Expansion?

◇Gangnam Unni underwent a full rebranding in July. Photo provided by Healing Paper

Sensitive personal information, including treatment and consultation details, has been leaked from Gangnam Unni, a beauty and medical information platform with 9.9 million users in South Korea and abroad, raising concerns about secondary harm. Gangnam Unni’s operator, Healing Paper, had grown into a ‘pre-unicorn’ valued at approximately KRW 600 billion amid a boom in the global K-beauty and medical aesthetics market. However, the company faced a major setback shortly after launching a global business expansion following a full rebranding in July.

Healing Paper said on the 7th that abnormal access occurred on the 4th through a core API linked to its consultation-record lookup function, resulting in the leakage of some customers’ personal information. The company blocked the access route immediately after detecting the suspicious activity, but also confirmed that the same attacker attempted to gain access again through another route the following day. A total of 219,665 customers were affected. By country, South Korea accounted for the largest share at approximately 160,000 people, followed by Japan with 48,000, Taiwan with 4,218, Thailand with 1,591, China with 481, and English-speaking and other countries with 5,308.

The leaked information included not only basic identifying details such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and social-login IDs, but also highly sensitive personal information, including the medical institutions consulted, consultation requests, whether a procedure or surgery was planned or performed, scheduled and reservation dates and times, and purchased products and payment methods. In the case of 1,670 people, the leak also included the reasons for consultations, which contained concerns about their appearance, as well as photos uploaded directly by users. As a result, concerns are growing over privacy violations and secondary harm beyond the simple exposure of personal information. There are also concerns that the leaked data could be exploited in financial and cybercrimes, such as voice phishing and smishing scams impersonating hospitals.

Healing Paper notified affected users in South Korea and abroad individually and enabled them to check which of their data had been leaked on the Gangnam Unni website for 30 days. The company also urged users not to respond to text messages, phone calls, or emails impersonating Gangnam Unni or hospitals and asking them to click links or provide personal or financial information under the pretext of offering discounts or hospital guidance.

The company reported the breach to the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) and requested a police investigation. In a statement issued under the name of CEO Seungil Hong, it announced technical measures to prevent a recurrence, including strengthening authentication procedures for logins and API calls through multiple layers and upgrading its system for detecting abnormal access. In a second statement, the company also unveiled specific compensation measures. It said it would provide affected customers in South Korea with Gangnam Unni points worth KRW 50,000 per person and insurance coverage for one year, guaranteeing up to KRW 10 million per person if they suffer financial losses from financial fraud, such as phishing or hacking, resulting from the personal-information leak.

However, reactions to the compensation plan have been cool. Critics say offering points that could encourage users to pay for additional procedures as compensation is far removed from providing meaningful relief, given that highly sensitive information—including plastic surgery and dermatological treatment records and photos submitted during consultations—was leaked.

The company’s legal liability and the severity of sanctions by regulatory authorities are also expected to be key variables. If violations of obligations to ensure the security of personal information under the Personal Information Protection Act are recognized, the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) could impose administrative sanctions, including a penalty surcharge.

◇UNNI, a K-beauty medical platform for foreign patients. Photo provided by Healing Paper

The incident is particularly painful because it occurred as the company was accelerating its global expansion. Healing Paper is stepping up its efforts to enter overseas markets under its global brand, ‘UNNI.’ With the K-beauty medical aesthetics industry booming—more than 2 million foreign patients have recently visited South Korea—concerns are also emerging about damage to the company’s credibility in global markets, as foreign users accounted for approximately 27% of those affected in the incident.

Industry observers believe the breach will serve as a test of CEO Seungil Hong’s crisis-management capabilities.

“Although Gangnam Unni quickly apologized and presented a compensation plan, damage to the platform’s credibility is inevitable because a problem occurred in the security controls for a core API despite the company having Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification,” an industry source said. “The level of the penalty surcharge imposed by authorities, the outcome of the investigation, and whether a class-action lawsuit is filed will affect the company’s ability to defend its valuation.”

A Healing Paper representative stated, “We take this incident extremely seriously and deeply recognize our responsibility for failing to protect our customers’ valuable information safely. We will make every effort to prevent secondary harm and a recurrence resulting from this incident, place our apology to customers above all else, and continue taking follow-up measures and communicating with them.”

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.