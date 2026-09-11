"High-Risk Stent Patients Need Ischemic and Bleeding Risks Considered Together During Antiplatelet Therapy"

Although the two treatment groups showed similar rates of primary composite clinical events, they differed substantially in major ischemic and bleeding outcomes.

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that individualized treatment balancing ischemic and bleeding risks is important when providing long-term antiplatelet therapy to high-risk patients who have undergone coronary stent implantation.

A research team from the Department of Cardiology at Yonsei University Severance Hospital—Professors Byeong-Keuk Kim, Lee Seung-jun, and Lee Yong-joon—compared clopidogrel monotherapy with extended dual antiplatelet therapy in patients who remained at high ischemic risk one year after drug-eluting stent implantation. The team announced on the 4th that overall clinical event rates were similar between the two strategies, but extended dual antiplatelet therapy reduced ischemic events, including death and myocardial infarction, by more than half, while clopidogrel monotherapy reduced bleeding.

The findings were presented last month on the 29th during the Hot Line session for major clinical studies at ESC Congress 2026, the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology. They were also published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM, impact factor 84.5).

Patients who receive drug-eluting stents through percutaneous coronary intervention are generally treated with dual antiplatelet therapy, combining aspirin with a P2Y12 inhibitor for a certain period to prevent stent thrombosis and myocardial infarction. After 6 to 12 months, when the risk of thrombotic complications declines, they are typically switched to monotherapy with a single antiplatelet agent to reduce the bleeding risk associated with long-term dual antiplatelet therapy.

However, patients with risk factors such as a previous acute coronary syndrome, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or complex coronary lesions remain at relatively high risk of ischemic events, including myocardial infarction and stroke, even one year after stent implantation. Extending dual antiplatelet therapy may reduce ischemic events in these patients, but it can also increase bleeding risk, making it difficult to determine the appropriate long-term treatment strategy.

To directly compare the two treatment strategies in these high-risk patients, the research team conducted the A-CLOSE study, an investigator-initiated, multicenter, randomized clinical trial.

The study enrolled 3,203 patients who met clinical or lesion-related high-ischemic-risk criteria from among 4,857 patients who had undergone drug-eluting stent implantation 12 months earlier at 19 institutions in South Korea between August 2019 and August 2023.

The patients were randomly assigned to a clopidogrel monotherapy group of 1,601 patients or an extended dual antiplatelet therapy group of 1,602 patients, which received clopidogrel and aspirin together. They were followed for 24 months.

The rate of the primary composite clinical outcome, which included ischemic events and bleeding, was 5% in the clopidogrel monotherapy group and 5.1% in the extended dual antiplatelet therapy group, showing no significant difference between the treatments. However, separate analyses of ischemic and bleeding outcomes revealed clear differences between the two strategies.

Major ischemic events, defined as death, myocardial infarction, stent thrombosis, or stroke, occurred in 3.7% of the clopidogrel monotherapy group and 1.6% of the extended dual antiplatelet therapy group. The risk of ischemic events was 2.33 times higher with clopidogrel monotherapy than with extended dual antiplatelet therapy. In contrast, clinically significant bleeding occurred in 1.8% of the clopidogrel monotherapy group and 4.1% of the extended dual antiplatelet therapy group. The risk of bleeding was 57% lower with clopidogrel monotherapy than with extended dual antiplatelet therapy.

Professor Byeong-Keuk Kim said, "In patients who remain at high ischemic risk one year after stent implantation, continuing dual antiplatelet therapy can reduce events such as death and myocardial infarction. Therefore, treatment decisions should be made on an individual basis rather than switching everyone to monotherapy. Going forward, it will be necessary to establish criteria that allow clinicians to more precisely predict each patient's risk and determine a long-term antiplatelet treatment strategy."

Meanwhile, the research team of Professors Byeong-Keuk Kim, Lee Seung-jun, and Lee Yong-joon presented the Ez-PAVE study, which compared treatment targets for LDL cholesterol, at the annual scientific meeting of the American College of Cardiology in New Orleans in March this year, and published it simultaneously in NEJM. By presenting the A-CLOSE study on long-term antiplatelet treatment strategies at the European Society of Cardiology meeting, the team has continued to provide clinical evidence on major drug-treatment strategies for patients with coronary artery disease, including lipid-lowering and antiplatelet therapies.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professors Byeong-Keuk Kim, Lee Seung-jun, and Lee Yong-joon, from left

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.