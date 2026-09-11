Autumn Rhinitis Cases on the Rise: What Are the Korean Medicine Treatments and Prevention Methods?

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho, Reporter] As autumn begins, the number of rhinitis patients is increasing.

The increase in autumn rhinitis cases in Korea is particularly dramatic. Rates of otitis media, sinusitis, and asthma are also rising sharply, making proactive measures to protect upper respiratory health necessary. With advice from Kim Min Hee, a professor in the Department of Korean Medicine Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology and Dermatology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, this article summarizes the main symptoms, treatments, and management methods for autumn rhinitis.

◇ Sharp Rise in Rhinitis Due to Large Daily Temperature Fluctuations—Various Complications Can Result

Allergic rhinitis cannot be explained solely as an immune response to specific allergens such as pollen or house dust mites. The nasal mucosa is rich in blood vessels and autonomic nerves, making it highly sensitive to changes in temperature and humidity.

A study by Professor Kim Min Hee’s research team, which analyzed autonomic nervous system function in patients with allergic rhinitis, also found differences in autonomic responses depending on disease severity and duration. Korea experiences substantial temperature fluctuations throughout the year, and temperatures change sharply during the spring and autumn transition periods, placing considerable strain on the nasal mucosa. According to statistics from HIRA, the number of patients receiving treatment for allergic rhinitis (J30) rose sharply in 2025, from approximately 680,000 in August to about 1.15 million in both September and October.

Rhinitis that begins in childhood may improve as children grow, but in many cases it continues into adolescence and adulthood. In particular, sleep deprivation caused by nasal congestion can significantly impair physical development and learning concentration in growing children. If these symptoms persist into adulthood, they can cause chronic fatigue. Long-term deterioration in sleep and quality of life may also lead to cognitive decline in old age.

Another reason to manage rhinitis proactively is the risk of complications. These include allergic conjunctivitis, which causes itchy eyes; sinusitis, accompanied by more severe nasal congestion and postnasal drip; Eustachian tube dysfunction and otitis media, which can cause a feeling of blocked ears; and asthma.

◇ Korean Medicine Treatment Shows Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Allergic Effects

For chronic rhinitis that does not improve easily, Korean medicine treatment may be an alternative, with relatively little burden from side effects during long-term treatment. Professor Kim Min Hee’s team at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong demonstrated through clinical research that Korean medicine treatments, including herbal medicine, acupuncture, and moxibustion, can produce significant improvements in allergic rhinitis.

When the research team administered herbal medicines with strong anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic effects—Hyeonggaeyeongyotang and Socheongryongtang—key symptoms such as runny nose and nasal congestion noticeably improved after just two weeks of treatment. The improvement remained stable even eight weeks after the four-week medication course ended, confirming the treatment’s strong effects. The team also found that individualized treatment based on each patient’s distinct autonomic nervous system characteristics is essential.

◇ Personalized Herbal Medicine, Acupuncture, and Moxibustion Address the Underlying Causes

Korean medicine does not view allergic rhinitis as a condition limited to the nose. Practitioners consider the timing and pattern of recurring symptoms, as well as the patient’s physical strength and constitution—including deficiency or excess and cold or heat—and regulate the immune and autonomic nervous systems from a holistic perspective through herbal medicine, acupuncture, and moxibustion. In addition, they apply the principles of yangsheng, or health cultivation, which emphasize relaxation in spring, moderation in summer, and consolidation in autumn and winter, thereby strengthening the body’s ability to adapt to the seasons. Linking treatment and prevention is the core of the Korean medicine approach.

These treatments were systematized according to reliable standard criteria through the Korean Medicine Clinical Practice Guideline for Allergic Rhinitis, established in 2021. In addition, the government now provides health insurance coverage for prescribed herbal medicines, easing the financial burden on patients who require long-term treatment.

◇ Everyday Ways to Protect Healthy Breathing

Having rhinitis does not mean that raising the indoor temperature as much as possible is always beneficial. Excessive differences between indoor and outdoor temperatures can also stimulate the autonomic nervous system, so it is advisable to maintain an indoor temperature of 20–22°C and humidity at 50–60%. Professor Kim Min Hee advised, "Because it is impossible to completely block out irritants caused by climate change, it is necessary to strengthen the body’s immunity and ability to adapt. Maintaining basic physical fitness through adequate hydration and regular exercise, and receiving treatment suited to one’s constitution, can greatly help maintain respiratory immunity."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Min Hee providing medical care

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.