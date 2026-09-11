"It tastes best piping hot"... Drinking scalding coffee or tea may triple esophageal cancer risk

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] People who regularly drink very hot tea or coffee may face approximately three times the risk of developing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma compared with those who drink their beverages warm, a study has found.

Researchers at the University of Oxford analyzed data from 977,282 adults to examine the association between the temperature of hot beverages and the incidence of esophageal cancer. The findings were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

The researchers classified participants’ usual beverage temperatures as “very hot,” “hot,” or “warm.”

Compared with people who preferred warm beverages, those who drank hot beverages had approximately 1.7 times the risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Among those who said they drank beverages “very hot,” the risk rose to approximately 3.17 times higher.

However, these findings do not apply to all types of esophageal cancer. The researchers said beverage temperature showed a clear association with the risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, but no clear association with esophageal adenocarcinoma.

The frequency of hot beverage consumption also had an effect. After adjusting for beverage temperature, people who drank six or more cups of hot beverages a day had a 71% higher risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma than those who drank fewer than six cups a day.

The researchers attributed the increased risk to repeated thermal irritation. Hot liquids may damage cells in the esophageal lining and trigger inflammation, and repeated exposure over a long period could contribute to cancer development.

The health risks of hot beverages have been raised before.

In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an agency of the World Health Organization (WHO), classified beverages consumed very hot—at 65°C or above—as “probably carcinogenic to humans (Group 2A).”

However, the findings should not be interpreted as proving that “drinking hot coffee causes esophageal cancer.” The researchers did not directly measure the actual temperatures of the beverages participants drank; instead, participants reported the temperatures based on how hot the drinks felt to them.

Experts advise that people who habitually drink excessively hot beverages can reduce thermal irritation simply by allowing them to cool slightly. The researchers likewise suggested waiting before drinking tea or coffee, or lowering the temperature by adding a little milk or cold water.

Other risk factors are more important than beverage temperature in preventing esophageal cancer. The researchers and experts emphasized that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are major risk factors for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Avoiding hot beverages alone is therefore not enough to prevent esophageal cancer; managing established risk factors through measures such as quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake is also important.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.