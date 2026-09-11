Twin Towers Recreated with 2,977 Drone Lights to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of 9/11 in New York

The twin towers in New York, United States, recreated with drones. UPI-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] With the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaching, the vanished twin towers reappeared in the night sky over New York. They were created with the lights of 2,977 drones.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, a special memorial performance titled “2977 Lights Over New York Harbor” was held around New York Harbor and the Hudson River. The event recreated the twin towers in the sky by sending up one light for each of the 2,977 people killed in the September 11 attacks.

Thousands of lights rising into the night sky initially moved in scattered formations like stars. They then began converging into one enormous stream, eventually forming the outlines of the World Trade Center twin towers that collapsed in the September 11, 2001, attacks.

According to the organizers, the light-based twin towers were shaped to match the scale of the actual buildings. Each light represented one person who lost their life that day. Rather than being merely a drone show, it was a memorial artwork that expressed the lives of 2,977 people through individual lights suspended in the sky.

The organizers explained that the work was not intended simply to recreate buildings from the past. By portraying each light as a life, the performance sought to remember each victim of 9/11 individually and revive the memories of their families, survivors, and rescue workers—memories that have endured 25 years later.

The September 11 attacks occurred on September 11, 2001, when 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger planes. Two of the planes crashed into the World Trade Center twin towers in New York, while another was headed toward the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense. The fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members confronted the hijackers. A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks. Since then, memorial events have been held in New York every year to remember the victims.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.