“$5,000 Per Person If Election Is Won”... “Where Will the Money Come From?” Cash Pledge Sparks Controversy

Donald Trump, President of the United States AFP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] United States President Donald Trump has promised to pay $5,000 (approximately 7 million won) to every adult U.S. citizen if the Republican Party retains its majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections scheduled for November.

According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, President Trump made the remarks on the 9th local time at a Republican Party midterm election event in Dallas, Texas.

He likened the payment to dividends that companies pay their shareholders and named it the “Trump dividend.” The payment would be subject to the condition that it be spent within the United States.

However, he did not explain when or how the payments would be made or how they would be funded. CNN reported that, based on the U.S. population, paying $5,000 each to approximately 240 million adult citizens would cost an estimated $1.2 trillion in total.

President Trump described the pledge as a measure to share the achievements of the U.S. economy with the public. He also cited as examples the so-called “Warrior dividend,” worth $1,776 (approximately 2.4 million won), paid to service members last year, as well as dividends that companies pay their shareholders.

However, it remains unclear how the funds would be raised.

Vice President JD Vance said in a Fox News interview after President Trump’s remarks that tariff revenue could be used to fund the payments. The argument is that the United States is collecting substantial revenue by imposing tariffs on foreign companies and countries and would return the benefits to the public.

The problem is that current tariff revenue alone would be insufficient to cover the funds needed for the $5,000 payments. Reuters estimated that the required amount would be approximately $1.2 trillion, while the U.S. government’s tariff revenue this year is far below that figure. Critics warn that if the shortfall were covered through borrowing, including the issuance of Treasury bonds, the burden on the federal government’s finances could grow further.

With U.S. federal government debt already exceeding $40 trillion (540.24 quadrillion won), providing more than $1 trillion in additional cash could further widen the fiscal deficit. Economists also worry that large-scale cash payments could stimulate consumption and increase inflationary pressure.

However, congressional approval would be required for President Trump’s pledge to become actual policy. The administration cannot immediately distribute cash to the public simply because the president promised the payments in a speech.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.