“Long-Term Smoking Cessation Cuts Depression Risk by 60% in Patients with Severe COPD”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Several previous studies have reported that patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) face a higher risk of depression than the general population. A new study has found that the longer patients diagnosed with COPD remain smoke-free, the lower their subsequent risk of developing depression.

A joint research team from The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and Seoul National University Hospital analyzed and reported on the relationship between smoking-cessation duration and depression risk among patients newly diagnosed with COPD in a recent international medical journal. The corresponding authors were Professor Shin Hyun-young of the Department of Family Medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and Professor Park Sang-min of the Department of Family Medicine at Seoul National University Hospital. The first authors were Do Jang-ho, a fourth-year medical student at Seoul National University College of Medicine, and researcher Jiwon Yu of the Department of Biomedical Sciences.

The study used health-screening data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) and included 5,671 adults newly diagnosed with COPD between 2003 and 2014. All participants were followed for an average of 8–9 years, during which 603 people developed depression. New depression was defined as the simultaneous presence in hospital records of a depression-related diagnosis under the Korean Standard Classification of Diseases (KCD), ICD-10 codes F32–F33, and an antidepressant prescription.

The research team divided participants into four groups according to their smoking patterns before and after their COPD diagnosis: continued smokers, who smoked continuously before and after diagnosis; short-term quitters, who remained abstinent for less than two years after diagnosis; long-term quitters, who maintained abstinence for at least two years after diagnosis; and never-smokers.

Long-term quitters who remained smoke-free for at least two years after diagnosis had a clearly lower risk of developing depression than continued smokers, with the risk reduced by 34% (aHR 0.66; 95% CI 0.45–0.97). Depression developed in 35 of the 579 long-term quitters (8.4 per 1,000 person-years), compared with 114 of the 1,138 continued smokers (12.0 per 1,000 person-years).

Notably, this significant difference was observed only among the long-term quitters who maintained smoking cessation for at least two years.

Neither the short-term quitters, who had stopped smoking for less than two years, nor the never-smokers showed a statistically significant difference in depression risk compared with continued smokers. If the difference in depression risk had simply resulted from inherent characteristics or lifestyle differences between smokers and nonsmokers, a clear reduction in depression risk should also have appeared among never-smokers. That was not the case. The findings therefore support the possibility that the effect was associated with the act of maintaining smoking cessation for a sufficiently long period. They also suggest that a mere attempt to quit may not be enough and that the mental-health benefits become apparent only when cessation is maintained consistently for at least two years, supporting the reliability of the study’s findings.

The mental protective effect of smoking cessation was even more pronounced among patients with severe COPD. In this group, long-term quitters had an approximately 60% lower risk of developing depression than continued smokers (aHR 0.40; 95% CI 0.20–0.82). Subgroup analyses found statistically significant effects among men, people younger than 65, those with fewer comorbidities, people with higher income levels, and those who were not obese, defined as having a body mass index below 25 kg/m2.

The research team explained that nicotine in cigarettes disrupts the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin in the brain and stimulates the stress-hormone system, making mood unstable. Maintaining smoking cessation over a long period may restore the balance of these neurotransmitters and reduce inflammation in the body. The team added that because the first two years after quitting are marked by withdrawal symptoms and the effects are not yet pronounced, the brain and body may need that much time to recover.

These findings could provide clinical evidence that mental-health management should be considered alongside smoking-cessation counseling for patients with COPD. They may also inform future efforts to link smoking-cessation support with mental-health services in patient-management policies.

Professor Park Sang-min of Seoul National University Hospital said, “A COPD diagnosis can be an important opportunity for patients to change their lifestyle. This study shows that going beyond simply attempting to quit and maintaining smoking cessation consistently also has positive implications for mental health.”

Professor Shin Hyun-young of The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital added, “Given that the effects of smoking cessation were greater among patients with severe COPD, I hope this study will serve as medical evidence supporting the provision of mental-health care alongside smoking-cessation counseling in the treatment of patients with COPD.”

The study was recently published in the international journal Respiratory Medicine.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Shin Hyun-young of the Department of Family Medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Professor Park Sang-min of the Department of Family Medicine at Seoul National

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.