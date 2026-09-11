Woman jumps from roof of moving car...‘Shocking’ incident in highway tunnel

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A shocking incident occurred in which a woman suddenly climbed through a window onto the roof of a vehicle traveling through a highway tunnel in China before jumping into the middle of the road.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Jiupai News, a female passenger suddenly jumped out of a vehicle as it was passing through the Qianjiang Tunnel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, recently.

Dashcam footage recorded from another vehicle shows the woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, leaning out through the window and climbing onto the roof. She then jumped from the roof toward the center of the road.

A heavy truck traveling behind her swerved sharply to avoid the woman, who had suddenly jumped onto the roadway. The footage shows the truck swaying violently as it made the dangerous maneuver, and reports said marks apparently left by hard braking were also visible on the road.

However, the reason the woman jumped, whether she was injured, and her relationship with the driver have not yet been confirmed.

An official at the Qianjiang Tunnel monitoring center said, "We immediately dispatched personnel to the scene after becoming aware of the situation, but the vehicle had already left."

The official added, "We determined that the person involved had left the scene on her own and reported the incident to police."

Police said they are verifying the facts surrounding the incident.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.