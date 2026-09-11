Kojima Partners with Gyeonggi-do Social Service Agency to Promote Long-Term Care Workers’ Health

Provided by Kojima

Kojima announced that it signed a business agreement on the 9th at the Gyeonggi-do Social Service Agency in Yeoju City to promote the health of long-term care workers in Gyeonggi Province and create a sustainable care environment.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kim Kyung-ho, head of the marketing division at Kojima, Ahn Hye-young, president of the Gyeonggi-do Social Service Agency, and other officials from both organizations.

The agreement was pursued amid the growing importance of care services as society enters a super-aged era. It reflects a shared understanding that the health and welfare of long-term care workers are essential to establishing a stable care system and improving service quality.

The agreement is also significant as an example of community-based public-private cooperation, since both Kojima’s logistics center and the Gyeonggi-do Social Service Agency’s headquarters are located in Yeoju City.

The two organizations plan to jointly operate education, wellness, and cultural programs for long-term care workers. They will also pursue various initiatives, including awareness campaigns, awards for outstanding workers, and health promotion programs.

As their first joint initiative, they are holding the “2026 Long-Term Care Worker Awareness Essay, Photo and Slogan Contest.”

The contest aims to highlight stories from care settings and raise awareness of the social value of long-term care workers. Winners will receive Kojima healthcare products.

Going forward, the organizations plan to establish Kojima Healing Zones at their facilities and expand their cooperation through joint campaigns, social contribution activities, and the production of online and offline content.

A Kojima official said, “We will continue providing practical support so that care workers can restore their physical and mental well-being in their daily lives by leveraging Kojima’s products and healthcare capabilities.” The official added, “We will continuously carry out social contribution activities needed by the local community and put ESG values into practice.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.