Consumers Replace Windows Ahead of Winter as KCC GLASS and Rivals Step Up Competition in High-Insulation, High-Performance Products

KCC GLASS HomeCC high-insulation windows, HomeCC Window ONE VILAZ. Provided by KCC GLASS

As autumn arrives ahead of the start of the heating season, demand for replacing old windows is rising, intensifying competition in the window industry over high-insulation, high-performance products.

Because low temperatures and weather conditions can restrict window removal and installation during winter, consumers seeking to reduce heating costs and condensation are turning to window replacements in the fall.

KCC GLASS is targeting the market with HomeCC’s premium high-insulation window, HomeCC Window ONE VILAZ.

The product combines a high-insulation frame with VILAZ, double low-emissivity glass developed for residential use. It meets the top, Grade 1 rating under Korea’s window energy-efficiency rating system for double balcony windows.

VILAZ is double low-emissivity glass with two silver coating layers applied to its surface. KCC GLASS improved its processability so that double low-emissivity glass, previously used mainly in high-end commercial buildings, could also be installed in residential spaces such as apartments.

The frame incorporates a structure designed to improve insulation and airtightness. It also features high-strength U-shaped bent reinforcements and a stepped drainage system to withstand strong winds and torrential rain.

In particular, under its completed-window system, the company directly manages every stage from processing to assembly. This helps reduce quality variations between sites, and the company offers product warranties of up to 13 years, depending on the product.

Competitors are also strengthening products and services targeting the market for replacing old windows.

LX Hausys has secured a Grade 1 window energy-efficiency rating for its flagship View Frame, which uses a multi-chamber structure.

The company reduced the frame thickness to create a more open view. It also offers “one-day installation,” completing the process from removing existing windows to installing new products in a single day.

Hyundai L&C offers the L_safe window brand, whose product lineup features enhanced resistance to wind pressure and watertightness. Its representative products include coastal windows designed with the strong winds and heavy rain characteristic of coastal areas in mind.

An industry official said, "As the number of aging homes grows and energy costs become a greater burden, people increasingly view windows not simply as interior materials but as a key factor determining a home’s energy performance." The official added, "Demand for replacing windows with high insulation is expected to continue, particularly in the fall, when interest in winter heating costs and condensation rises."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.