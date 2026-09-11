"They Said It Was Food Poisoning or Hemorrhoids"... Woman Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer Says, "Being Young Doesn't Mean You're Safe"

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] The story of a British woman whose symptoms, initially thought to be food poisoning and hemorrhoids, were later revealed to be signs of stage 3 colorectal cancer has drawn attention.

The woman, who was 36 at the time, visited medical professionals several times but was told she was "too young to have cancer." She eventually requested additional tests herself, leading to the discovery of the cancer.

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, Kara Miller, 41, who lives in south London, first experienced unusual symptoms in September 2021.

After visiting a local clinic, she was told by the doctor in charge that the symptoms were "most likely due to hemorrhoids she had suffered from in the past."

Although the symptoms continued, she kept putting off further medical care because of personal matters and work. Her condition suddenly worsened in February 2022.

Another doctor then suspected that she might have food poisoning.

Miller believed her symptoms might not be caused by a simple digestive disorder, so she requested detailed tests, including blood work and an endoscopy.

The results showed stage 3 colorectal cancer. The cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes.

The tumor in her rectum was approximately 6 centimeters long and was blocking about 50% of the rectum.

She ultimately underwent five weeks of chemoradiation to shrink the tumor. After it had become smaller, she underwent surgery to remove it.

She also had to wear a stoma bag. After completing chemotherapy, she underwent surgery to reverse the stoma in August 2023.

Miller has now been cancer-free for about three years since completing treatment.

She changed careers and became a cancer rehabilitation specialist. In an interview with a local media outlet, she stressed, "I learned that it is necessary to speak up for your own health," adding, "It is important to know how cancer symptoms can appear. That knowledge could save your life."

She continued, "Colorectal cancer can occur even in younger people. Persistent symptoms should not simply be dismissed as a digestive disorder or an existing condition; when necessary, people should request additional tests."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.