"Training Physician-Scientists from the Pre-Medical Program"—Yonsei College of Medicine Launches Pre-PS Advanced Major

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Yonsei University College of Medicine, led by Dean Choi Jae-young, is launching a new curriculum that will allow students to systematically build foundational knowledge and research capabilities from the pre-medical program, with the goal of training future physician-scientists.

Yonsei University College of Medicine announced on the 11th that it will operate the Pre-PS (Physician-Scientist) Advanced Major for pre-medical students beginning in the second semester of the 2026 academic year.

The newly established Pre-PS Advanced Major is part of the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW)'s Convergence Physician-Scientist Training Program. Its core objective is to enable students to study the foundational disciplines related to their areas of interest in depth from the pre-medical stage and build the foundation needed to become physician-scientists.

The advanced major will be offered through three tracks: Quantitative Medicine, Biomedical Science, and Social Medicine. Depending on their interests, students will systematically study foundational disciplines—including mathematics and statistics, life sciences, and social sciences—that can be connected to medicine.

The program's educational scope is not limited to the college of medicine. Students will complete major courses offered by various colleges at Yonsei University and receive direct instruction from faculty members in those fields. Track-specific subcommittees composed of medical school faculty will oversee student selection, curriculum management, and research mentoring.

Beginning in the pre-medical program, students will learn perspectives and research methods from disciplines beyond medicine and develop interdisciplinary capabilities that they can apply to medical problems. Selected students will complete designated courses for their respective tracks during their pre-medical studies.

Yonsei University College of Medicine plans to connect the foundational-discipline education begun in the pre-medical program with hands-on research experience in the medical program.

Yonsei University College of Medicine currently operates the Scholarly Concentration Program during the second semester of the third year of the medical program, allowing students to focus on research for an entire semester. Students join laboratories, explore research topics, and conduct research themselves, building the research capabilities required of physician-scientists.

Choi Jae-young, dean of Yonsei University College of Medicine, said, "For physicians who will lead the medicine of the future, research capabilities are important—not only clinical competence, but also the ability to understand diverse disciplines and connect them to solving medical problems." He added, "We will continue to strengthen the foundation for training physician-scientists so that students can explore their areas of interest in depth from the pre-medical program and develop that work into actual research in the medical program."

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.