Monclos Participates in KakaoTalk Gift Giving Chuseok Special Exhibition

House beauty brand Monclos (French name: Monclo) is participating in the KakaoTalk Gift Giving Chuseok special event until the 27th to celebrate Chuseok, offering major products at up to 15% off.

This promotion is centered around Monclaus’s signature daily care products, designed to allow you to easily express your feelings to family and friends during the holidays. You can find a wide range of products frequently used in daily life, from hand creams that moisturize fingertips to lip serums perfect for daily reapplication, hair perfumes that add a subtle fragrance and shine to your hair, and lightweight sunscreens for everyday use.

During the event period, ▲4 types of Comfort Hand Cream ▲2 types of Peptide Plumping Lip Serum ▲PDRN Hydration Sun Cream ▲Gift-wrapped Comfort Hand & Lip Care Set are each discounted by 10%. ▲Hair Perfume Vanilla Musk is available at a 15% discounted price.

In addition, Chuseok promotional benefits are also available through KakaoTalk Gift. If you pay 150,000 KRW or more for delivery products within the special exhibition using KakaoPay Money, you will receive an instant 10% discount, up to a maximum of 20,000 KRW. An event offering random discount coupons for sharing Chuseok greetings is also being held, with a maximum of three entries per person. The coupons are valid until the 27th.

The main product, 'Comfort Hand Cream,' is characterized by a refreshing texture that absorbs quickly without stickiness while providing deep hydration. It comes in four scents to choose from, including 'Wood Land,' a woody floral scent reminiscent of warm evening sunlight settling on vintage wood; 'Tender Garden,' a fresh citrus floral scent evoking a vibrant spring flower market; 'Rain Veil,' an aquatic woody scent capturing the freshness of a forest immediately after a downpour; and 'Vetiver Bloom,' a mysterious spicy wood scent like a flower blooming in a silent desert, allowing you to select according to your preference.

In addition, a set including an initial keyring and gift wrapping has been prepared for the Chuseok season. The selection includes not only the individual 'Comfort Hand Cream' and 'Peptide Plumping Lip Serum' products, but also the 'Comfort Hand & Lip Care Set' containing both products, making it available as a gift option.

"We prepared this promotion to suggest products that can be naturally used frequently in daily life even after receiving them, as well as a way to express your feelings to loved ones during the holidays," said a Monclos official. "We hope to present a small ritual to the recipient's daily life through Monclos' daily care products, which feature different textures, scents, and moods."

Meanwhile, Monclos is a house beauty brand that proposes a sense of self-care in the most private space—the home—offering a recurring ritual that reflects one's true self through products kept by one's side every day, ranging from hair to hand & body care and home fragrance. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.