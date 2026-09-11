Hallym Burn Foundation Wins Grand Prize at Seoul Welfare Awards for Supporting Burn Patients’ Treatment and Rehabilitation

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Hallym Burn Foundation, a social welfare corporation chaired by Heo Jun, who also heads Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital, won the grand prize at the 24th Seoul Welfare Award during the 2026 Seoul Social Welfare Convention held at the international conference hall of Seoul Women's Plaza on the 10th.

The Seoul Welfare Award is presented to individuals and organizations that have contributed to making Seoul a warm and caring city by fostering a culture of sharing and strengthening local communities. This year’s recipients were selected in the grand prize, top excellence, and excellence categories following evaluations by the Public Service Review Committee.

Hallym Burn Foundation has operated a support system that extends beyond burn treatment to rehabilitation, psychological and social recovery, and reintegration into society. It also provides surgery and rehabilitation costs, caregiving expenses, and living expenses to burn patients in Korea and abroad who face financial difficulties. After discharge, the foundation offers recovery programs, including burn-experience coordinators and trauma treatment. It also conducts burn prevention and safety education programs, along with initiatives to improve public awareness.

The foundation also runs support programs for firefighters exposed to danger at fire scenes. In cooperation with Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital, it has operated the Specialized Trauma Treatment Program for Firefighters since 2023, providing acute burn treatment and psychological recovery support. Recently, it supported acute burn treatment for seven firefighters and psychological recovery programs, including treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), for 24 others.

The foundation is also committed to providing medical assistance to burn patients overseas and promoting international cooperation. In August, its medical team visited the National Trauma Center of Mongolia with medical staff from Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital and performed surgery and outpatient treatment for four pediatric burn patients who required care for contractures caused by scarring. The team also provided training for local medical staff, sharing clinical experience in the initial treatment of severe burns, surgery and wound management, rehabilitation, and scar treatment.

Heo Jun, chairman of the foundation, said, "This award is a meaningful result created by the warm support and dedication of our sponsors, who have stood by burn patients through their treatment and recovery for many years, as well as the medical staff and employees of Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital. Hallym Burn Foundation has worked with Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital to support burn patients throughout the entire process, from treatment and rehabilitation to reintegration into society, so that financial difficulties do not prevent them from receiving care. We will continue to connect the values of medicine and sharing and do our utmost to ensure that every burn patient receives the treatment they need and returns to a healthy daily life."

Established in 2008, Hallym Burn Foundation continues to carry out various initiatives to support the treatment and rehabilitation of people with burn injuries in Korea and abroad and to help them return to society.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Heo Jun, chairman of Hallym Burn Foundation, fifth from right, poses for a commemorative photo with the recipients of the 24th Seoul Welfare Award at the 2026 Seoul Social Welfare Convention held at Seoul Women's Plaza

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.