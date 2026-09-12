Difficulty Putting on Socks and Pain in the Groin or Buttocks? The Cause May Be the Hip Joint, Not the Lower Back

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] When the buttocks or thighs hurt, people often first suspect a herniated disk or muscle pain.

However, if you have deep pain in the groin, limp while walking, or find it difficult to put on socks or shoes, you should consider the possibility of a hip joint disorder.

The hip joint is formed where the acetabulum of the pelvis meets the femoral head. It supports body weight and serves as the center of lower-body movement, including walking, sitting and standing. Because the joint is located deep inside the body, identifying the source of pain can be difficult. Symptoms can also overlap with those of lower-back or knee disorders, sometimes delaying diagnosis.

According to disease-subcategory statistics from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), 93,664 people were treated for coxarthrosis (hip osteoarthritis; disease code M16) in 2025. That was an approximately 9.8% increase from 85,316 in 2020.

Yoon Hyung-jo, deputy director of clinical services in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at H+ Yangji Hospital, said, "Hip disorders are easily mistaken for lower-back or knee problems because the pain can extend beyond the groin to the buttocks and thighs, and sometimes even to the knees." He added, "If groin pain is accompanied by reduced hip movement or a change in the way you walk, you should have your hip joint examined."

Provided by H+ Yangji Hospital

The most common symptom of a hip joint disorder is groin pain. Because the hip joint lies deep where the pelvis and femur meet, pain often occurs in the groin or the front of the thigh. It may also spread to the buttocks or knee. In the early stages, pain may occur while walking or climbing stairs and improve with rest. As the condition progresses, patients may feel discomfort when standing up from a seated position or taking their first steps. Putting on socks or shoes can also become difficult. A shortened stride or limping may develop as well.

A herniated disk or spinal stenosis can also cause pain in the buttocks and legs, but these conditions are often accompanied by numbness, abnormal sensations or radiating pain extending down the leg. Hip disorders, by contrast, are characterized by groin pain and restricted joint movement. In older adults, spinal and hip disorders can occur together. Rather than relying on symptoms alone, it is important to identify the exact cause through a physical examination and imaging tests.

The most common hip disorder is degenerative hip osteoarthritis. As cartilage becomes damaged, the space between the joint surfaces narrows, causing pain, stiffness and restricted movement. The risk increases with age, while hip injuries and congenital or developmental abnormalities of the hip can also be causes. Relatively young people should also be alert to avascular necrosis of the femoral head (AVN). This condition occurs when blood flow to the femoral head is blocked, damaging bone tissue. If it progresses, the femoral head can collapse and lead to arthritis. Long-term steroid use and excessive alcohol consumption are major risk factors. Because symptoms can be mild in the early stages, an MRI can be helpful when the condition is suspected.

Femoroacetabular impingement syndrome can occur in younger or highly active people. Repeated contact between the bones when the hip is flexed or rotated can damage the labrum or cartilage. The condition mainly causes deep groin pain, which may worsen when squatting or deeply flexing the hip.

Treatment for hip disorders varies depending on the cause and stage of progression. In the early stages of degenerative hip osteoarthritis, conservative treatment such as medication, exercise and physical therapy is used. AVN can also be treated with joint-preserving methods before the femoral head collapses. However, total hip arthroplasty may be necessary if the femoral head collapses, the condition progresses to arthritis, or severe joint damage causes pain and difficulty moving that interfere with daily life.

Maintaining a healthy weight and strengthening the buttock and thigh muscles are important for hip health. Low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming and using a stationary bicycle are recommended. If you have pain, avoid strenuous exercise.

Yoon Hyung-jo advised, "Hip pain may improve with rest in the early stages, making it easy to mistake for simple muscle pain. As the condition progresses, however, it can affect daily activities such as walking and standing up from a seated position." He added, "If groin or buttock pain keeps recurring and you develop reduced joint movement or a limp, do not assume it is a lower-back or knee problem. Seek an accurate diagnosis and begin treatment suited to the cause and stage of the condition."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter — bellho@sportschosun.com

Yoon Hyung-jo, Deputy Director of Clinical Services

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.