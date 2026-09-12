Teen Idol Concert Trip Puts Family’s Government Assistance at Risk, Sparking Controversy

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A family is facing controversy after reportedly being at risk of losing government livelihood assistance because their teenage daughter attended an idol concert.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a vocational-school student identified as A from Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, traveled to Hong Kong several weeks ago to attend a concert by her favorite idol.

The girl’s parents were struggling to make a living because of health problems and relied on the government’s livelihood-assistance program for low-income households. The family was reportedly receiving about 2,000 yuan (approximately 400,000 won) per month.

The girl said she would cover the cost of the Hong Kong trip herself. She saved her usual allowance and earned money through difficult part-time jobs during the summer vacation. By the end of August, she had reportedly saved about 3,000 to 5,000 yuan (approximately 600,000 to 1 million won).

However, before the trip, community officials warned her several times that traveling to Hong Kong could cause her family to lose its eligibility for livelihood assistance.

A local official reportedly explained that, under the government’s livelihood-assistance program, traveling overseas at one’s own expense may be classified as “high-value consumption,” and that Hong Kong is also considered an overseas destination.

The girl’s parents also urged her to give up the trip, but they could not change her mind.

She ultimately traveled to Hong Kong. Afterward, the department in charge notified the family that its government livelihood-assistance payments could be suspended.

In a post on social media, A’s cousin said, “My parents are lamenting that ‘it feels as if the sky has fallen,’” adding, “They are worried about how they will survive without government assistance.”

The cousin added, “Perhaps A was naive and did not know that Hong Kong is considered an overseas destination. Or perhaps she did not realize what consequences this could have for her family.”

China’s livelihood-assistance system does not apply uniform standards nationwide. Eligibility criteria vary by region, and local governments adjust the specific standards each year.

As the controversy grew, Ganzhou recently issued an official statement saying it was investigating the matter.

Authorities explained that the girl’s family had not yet had its eligibility for livelihood assistance revoked. They said the cousin’s social media post was intended to seek help out of concern about possible follow-up measures against the family.

A lawyer argued, “Even if the girl paid for the trip with her own money, it does not align with the purpose of the livelihood-assistance program. Moreover, if officials warned her about the trip in advance, that provides grounds for the authorities to review her eligibility and, in some cases, revoke it.”

However, the lawyer noted that if the authorities actually suspend the assistance, they should carefully determine the scope of the measure.

Mixed reactions poured in online in China.

One user argued, “Government livelihood assistance is intended to guarantee a basic standard of living. If someone’s circumstances allow her to attend a concert, that could be viewed as exceeding the minimum standard of living.”

The user added, “In that case, the assistance should go to people who genuinely need it.”

Others defended the girl.

One user countered, “The girl did not use government assistance; she earned the money herself and paid for the trip. Her parents’ livelihood assistance should not be affected because of that.”

The controversy has developed into a broader debate over the extent to which an individual family member’s spending can affect the entire family’s eligibility for government assistance.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.