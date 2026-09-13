Outdoor brand ALASKA launches Roh Yoon-seo’s NUKA lightweight down jacket for 2026 FW

ALASKA, a lifestyle outdoor brand operated by Eashion Fashion, is introducing its NUKA lightweight down jacket for the 2026 FW season. The product received a strong response last season after selling out.

Returning after last year’s popularity, NUKA retains the lightweight feel and warmth expected of a down jacket while featuring upgraded designs and silhouettes for broader everyday use. Both the men’s and women’s versions come in a hooded design, making them suitable as lightweight standalone outerwear during transitional seasons and as layering pieces in colder winter weather.

Lightweight down jackets have recently drawn attention as practical items that can be worn across seasonal boundaries—as standalone outerwear during transitional seasons and as layering pieces in winter. ALASKA presents NUKA as a multiseason outerwear piece that adapts to various seasons and occasions through its light feel and stylish silhouette.

In the 2026 FW campaign, actress Roh Yoon-seo styled the NUKA lightweight down jacket with various items, including pants and hoodies, creating a sophisticated look that moved freely between the city and nature. With its lightweight, clean silhouette, NUKA worked naturally with everything from sporty outfits to comfortable everyday casual looks, demonstrating its appeal as a complete style piece beyond functional outerwear designed for warmth.

An ALASKA representative said, "We are introducing NUKA this season in an even more refined style after receiving a strong response and selling out last year." The representative added, "We hope you will experience ALASKA’s distinctive new outdoor style, moving between the city and nature, through NUKA, a piece that completes your look the moment you throw it on." Jeon Sang-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.