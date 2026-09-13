Concerns grow over a potential flu-COVID-19 'twindemic'...Antibodies take two weeks to develop after vaccination

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] With influenza (flu) viruses continuing to circulate and COVID-19 rebounding, warnings are mounting over the simultaneous spread of respiratory infectious diseases, commonly known as a 'twindemic.' As the start of the school year coincides with the transition into the change of seasons, cases are rising sharply. To protect high-risk groups and prevent community transmission, people should get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 before the outbreak intensifies.

When flu and COVID-19 spread at the same time, getting vaccinated before the outbreak is the most effective and reliable preventive measure. Influenza viruses undergo genetic mutations every year, causing the dominant circulating strains to change. The World Health Organization (WHO) therefore recommends new vaccine strains twice a year to reflect these changes. This is why people need to receive the newly formulated vaccine each flu season, even if they were vaccinated last year.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's '2024-2025 Seasonal National Influenza Annual Report,' an assessment of vaccine effectiveness estimated that protection against infection ranged from 10.2% to 41.4%, depending on age; protection against hospitalization ranged from 4.0% to 39.2%; protection against severe disease ranged from 63.7% to 74.6%; and protection against death ranged from 52.2% to 81.1%. During the two months after vaccination, the estimated effectiveness against hospitalization and outpatient visits was 33.4%, while effectiveness against hospitalization alone was 41.8%.

Choi Yun-ho, deputy director of the Seoul Gangseo Branch Health Screening Center of the Korea Association of Health Promotion, said, "Vaccination is extremely important to prevent the rapidly spreading flu." He explained, "It usually takes about two weeks for the body to develop sufficient antibodies after vaccination. Since cases are already increasing beyond the epidemic threshold, vaccination must take place ahead of the speed at which the outbreak is spreading."

◇ Flu continues to spread among children and adolescents...COVID-19 also on the rise

According to the KDCA's latest sentinel surveillance results for epidemiological week 35 of 2026 (Aug. 23-29), the proportion of patients suspected of having the flu at outpatient clinics was 13.3 per 1,000 outpatients. That was nearly double the 7.0 recorded in week 32, just four weeks earlier. The number of flu patients hospitalized at hospitals also surged nearly fourfold, from 43 in week 32 to 162 in week 35.

By age group, the proportion of suspected flu patients was highest among those aged 7 to 12, at 36.5 per 1,000 people, followed by children aged 1 to 6, at 22.6. The outbreak appears to be accelerating mainly among children and adolescents who spend time in group settings.

There are also concerns that COVID-19 may be entering another wave. The number of COVID-19 inpatients at hospitals rose from 61 in week 34 to 109 in week 35, an increase of 78.7% in one week. Analysis of respiratory infectious disease specimens from outpatient clinics found that the flu virus detection rate was 12.3% and the COVID-19 virus detection rate was 11.7%, indicating that both viruses are continuing to rise at similarly high levels.

◇ Timely vaccination is important for children, adolescents and high-risk groups

Children, adolescents and high-risk groups who are vulnerable to respiratory infectious diseases should seriously consider vaccination. Early vaccination of children and adolescents not only helps prevent group infections at schools and childcare facilities, but also plays an important role in blocking secondary transmission to older adults and immunocompromised people at home.

High-risk groups with weakened immunity, including people aged 65 and older, those with chronic diseases and pregnant women, are more likely to develop serious complications such as pneumonia if infected with the flu. As the proportion of severe cases requiring hospitalization is increasing, high-risk groups should complete vaccination early, before the outbreak spreads further.

Coinfection with the flu and COVID-19, or infection with one followed by the other, can cause more severe symptoms such as fever and coughing than either infection alone. It also greatly increases the risk of serious complications, including pneumonia. For high-risk groups such as older adults, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women, vaccination is essential to prevent severe illness.

This year's national immunization program will begin on Sept. 21 for children and pregnant women, and on Oct. 12 for people aged 65 and older, starting sequentially with those aged 75 and above. Beginning this year, eligibility has been expanded to include children up to age 14, allowing adolescents previously excluded from the program to receive free vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 65 and older will also be administered on the same schedule, and co-administration of the two vaccines is recommended.

Choi Yun-ho emphasized, "Preventing flu infection and transmission requires not only stronger personal hygiene, including handwashing, mask-wearing and adherence to respiratory infectious disease prevention guidelines, but also proactive measures such as vaccination." He added, "In particular, I urge children and adolescents, older adults, pregnant women and other high-risk groups to complete their vaccinations promptly according to the schedule, before the outbreak intensifies."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.