Influencer Posts Photo Claiming a 200 Million Won Donation—But It Turns Out to Be Just 200 Won?

Photo for illustrative purposes. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese influencer who posted a photo claiming to have "donated about 200 million won" for flood recovery has reportedly donated only 200 won, sparking controversy. Critics are intensifying their condemnation, saying the influencer used even charitable giving as a way to raise her profile.

According to Chinese media outlets, including The Paper, an influencer known as 'Anlan' on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu (RedNote) claimed to have recently donated 1 million yuan (about 200 million won) to help restore areas affected by flooding in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

She then uploaded a transfer screen to her account showing that she had donated 1 million yuan to the Red Cross Society of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The post also included a message saying, "I am contributing in a small way to disaster recovery."

The post spread rapidly. It received thousands of likes, followed by comments praising her good deed. Anlan's follower count reportedly rose from around 10,000 to 31,000 in a short period.

However, the situation changed after some netizens questioned the donation records. They asked the Guangxi Red Cross to verify the donation receipt screen Anlan had posted.

After local media made direct inquiries, the Guangxi Red Cross said it had no record of an individual donating 1 million yuan in a single transaction on that date. It explained that donation records were also available on the Red Cross's official website.

What caused even greater controversy was a donation record for 1 yuan (about 200 won) found on the same day.

However, the last digits of the account number for that donation did not match those shown in the account number on Anlan's posted receipt for the 1 million yuan donation.

The Red Cross said it could not confirm whether Anlan herself had made the 1-yuan donation.

Anlan has reportedly avoided contact with local media outlets since then.

RedNote said it had taken action on the related post and suspended the account. The platform explained that it monitors the creation and spread of false information, adding that users who find content suspected of being false can use the official reporting channels.

The incident drew criticism across the Chinese internet, with many saying it was not merely an 'exaggerated good deed' but an act of exploiting a disaster to build a personal image and gain followers.

One netizen argued, "She should face greater accountability. Simply suspending the account is not enough."

Other netizens responded with comments such as "Online attention-seeking disguised as charity" and "A truly good deed does not need to be displayed."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.