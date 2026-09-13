"Blood Sugar Levels Aren’t the Only Thing That Matters"—How Can You Prevent Serious Diabetes Complications?

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] The number of people with diabetes in South Korea continues to rise. According to statistics from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), 3,602,443 people received treatment for diabetes in 2024. That was a 73.3% increase from the 2,078,650 patients recorded in 2014, 10 years earlier. In particular, the number of younger patients in their 20s and 30s is also rising rapidly, prompting concerns that diabetes can no longer be viewed as a disease affecting only middle-aged and older adults.

Diabetes is a disease in which the concentration of glucose in the blood rises. Because it often causes no noticeable symptoms in its early stages, it may be discovered by chance during a health checkup. However, the absence of symptoms does not mean the disease is harmless. If high blood sugar persists for a long time, it can damage blood vessels and nerves, leading to various complications, including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, retinopathy, and neuropathy.

Diabetes is broadly divided into type 1, which occurs when the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas are destroyed, and type 2, in which insulin is produced but the body cannot use it efficiently because of insulin resistance. Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for the vast majority of diabetes cases in South Korea, develops through a combination of genetic predisposition and lifestyle factors such as obesity, lack of exercise, irregular eating habits, and stress.

The biggest problem with diabetes is the complications that develop when high blood sugar persists over time. Representative microvascular complications include diabetic retinopathy, in which the blood vessels in the retina are damaged; diabetic nephropathy, in which kidney function gradually declines; and diabetic neuropathy, which can cause numbness and reduced sensation in the hands and feet. The risk of macrovascular complications, such as myocardial infarction and stroke, also increases.

In diabetes management, diet and exercise are just as important as medication. Rather than completely eliminating a particular food, it is important to consider overall food intake and nutritional balance. Developing habits such as appropriately regulating carbohydrate intake and meal times, while consuming vegetables and protein in a balanced manner, can be helpful.

Exercise should also be practiced consistently according to one’s health status and fitness level, rather than being started too aggressively. Combining aerobic exercise, such as walking, with strength training can help control blood sugar and manage weight. However, exercise methods may need to vary depending on the type of diabetes, complications, and medications being taken, so it is advisable to develop an exercise plan suited to each individual’s condition.

Because diabetes is a chronic disease that requires lifelong management, regular medical visits and examinations are important. In addition to checking blood sugar control, patients should regularly assess kidney function, protein excretion in the urine, the condition of the retinal vessels, nerve function, and any abnormalities in the feet. Kidney disease, retinopathy, and neuropathy can occur in people with diabetes, and early detection and management can help slow the progression of these complications.

Park Sang-jun, a professor in the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, said, "Even without symptoms, diabetes can affect the blood vessels and various organs, so active management from the time of diagnosis is important." He added, "Rather than focusing only on blood sugar levels, it is important to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight as well, and to undergo regular examinations to check for complications."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Sang-jun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.