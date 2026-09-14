One in Three Adults Has Fatty Liver Disease; Liver Fibrosis May Progress to Cirrhosis and Liver Cancer

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Many people do not take fatty liver disease found during health screenings seriously. It is common, affecting about one in three Korean adults, and often causes no symptoms. However, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which has recently drawn attention, can cause inflammation and fibrosis in some patients and may progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is a condition in which fat accumulates in liver cells alongside metabolic abnormalities such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. It was formerly called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, but was recently redefined after its association with systemic metabolic dysfunction became clear. The condition can develop even in people who drink little or no alcohol. Even those with a normal body weight should not assume they are safe if they have excess abdominal fat or abnormalities in blood sugar or lipid metabolism.

MASLD includes conditions ranging from simple fat accumulation in the liver to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), which involves inflammation and liver-cell damage. Once MASH develops, fibrosis, or the gradual formation of scar tissue in the liver, can progress. Liver fibrosis is graded from F0 to F4: F1 indicates early fibrosis, F2 significant fibrosis, F3 advanced fibrosis, and F4 cirrhosis. Patients with F2 or higher fibrosis face an increased risk of progressing to cirrhosis and require active treatment.

The most important risk factors are abdominal obesity, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and genetic factors. The risk of not only fatty liver disease but also liver inflammation and fibrosis is particularly high in people who have both obesity and diabetes.

The main problem is that most patients have no symptoms. Even when a large amount of fat has accumulated in the liver, patients often feel no pain and may have normal liver-function test results. Some patients experience fatigue or general discomfort, but these symptoms alone make fatty liver disease difficult to suspect.

Kim Sang-gyun, a professor of gastroenterology at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Bucheon, said, "Even without symptoms, liver fibrosis may already have progressed considerably. Therefore, when fatty liver disease is detected, it is important to assess the degree of fibrosis in the liver."

MASLD may be suspected when fatty liver is detected on ultrasound in a patient with metabolic risk factors such as obesity or diabetes. More recently, noninvasive tests have been used to assess the degree of fibrosis in the liver, including the FIB-4 score, which uses blood-test results, and FibroScan, which measures liver stiffness. If advanced fibrosis is suspected, a liver biopsy may be necessary.

Professor Kim said, "Not every patient with fatty liver disease progresses to cirrhosis. When assessing a patient's long-term prognosis, the degree of fibrosis is more important than the amount of fat. The key is to identify patients who are at high risk of progressing to cirrhosis."

The foundation of treatment is lifestyle improvement, including dietary control, exercise, and weight management. For people who are overweight or obese, losing 5% to 10% of their body weight can help improve liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis. Diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia should also be treated. For high-risk patients with inflammation and fibrosis, appropriate drug treatment may be considered at the discretion of a specialist.

The drug-treatment paradigm for MASLD has also been changing. In the past, there were few approved drugs specifically for fatty liver disease, but medications that directly treat liver inflammation and fibrosis have recently begun to emerge. In August 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved semaglutide, sold under the brand name Wegovy, for patients with MASH and moderate or greater fibrosis at the F2–F3 stages. Treating obesity can do more than reduce body weight: it can improve blood sugar and cardiovascular risk, while also reducing liver fat and inflammation and, in some patients, improving fibrosis. Clinical trials of new drug treatments for fatty liver disease that has progressed to cirrhosis are also underway.

Professor Kim explained, "The approach is now shifting toward treating fatty liver disease, obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease together as part of a single metabolic disease spectrum. However, Wegovy is not necessary for every patient with fatty liver disease, and it is important to remember that its current approval applies to patients with F2–F3 steatohepatitis."

He added, "There is no need to worry excessively just because fatty liver disease was detected during a health screening, but it should not be neglected simply because there are no symptoms. The first step in preventing the disease from progressing is to assess the risk of fibrosis through testing and consistently manage weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure through healthy lifestyle habits."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Sang-gyun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.