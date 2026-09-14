People with Diabetes, Don’t Be Reassured by ‘Lower Blood Sugar’ After Drinking... Cold Sweats and Dizziness May Be More Than a Hangover

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] People with diabetes must watch out not only for alcohol-related spikes in blood sugar but also for hypoglycemia, in which blood sugar drops too low. If they assume their diabetes has improved simply because their blood sugar fell after drinking, or dismiss cold sweats and dizziness as mere intoxication or a hangover, necessary treatment may be delayed.

Dasarang Central Hospital’s tally of major medical comorbidities among 254 patients admitted and discharged during June 2026 found that hypertension was the most common, affecting 101 patients (39.8%), while diabetes affected 48 patients (18.9%). Various other medical comorbidities, including liver disease, were also identified. The findings highlight the need to assess patients’ overall physical health, not just their drinking problems, during treatment for alcohol use disorder.

Dr. Jeon Yong-jun, director of internal medicine at Dasarang Central Hospital, explained, "You should not conclude that your diabetes has improved simply because your blood sugar was lower the day after drinking." He added, "Blood sugar management is not about lowering the number unconditionally; it is about maintaining a target range suited to the patient while avoiding hypoglycemia."

The liver maintains blood sugar by using stored energy or producing new glucose even when a person is not eating. However, alcohol breakdown can suppress the liver’s glucose production. Drinking after skipping a meal or without eating enough can make it difficult to maintain blood sugar and increase the risk of hypoglycemia.

One concern is that hypoglycemia symptoms can easily be confused with intoxication or a hangover. Hypoglycemia may cause cold sweats, hand tremors, palpitations, and dizziness. In severe cases, it can lead to slurred speech, unsteady walking, drowsiness, confusion, and reduced consciousness. Rather than dismissing these symptoms as a normal reaction to alcohol, it is important to check the person’s actual blood sugar.

Dr. Jeon Yong-jun emphasized, "Patients who use insulin or take sulfonylurea drugs that stimulate insulin secretion may face a higher risk of hypoglycemia after drinking." He added, "Hypoglycemia can occur not only immediately after drinking but also several hours later or the next day, so patients should carefully monitor changes in blood sugar after drinking, taking their medications and food intake into account."

A person’s usual blood sugar control should also not be assessed based solely on a single fasting blood glucose measurement. Glycated hemoglobin, which reflects the average blood sugar level over approximately three months, should be considered together with regular blood sugar records. Even if glycated hemoglobin is within the target range, repeated episodes of hypoglycemia warrant a review of the treatment plan in consultation with medical professionals.

Dr. Jeon Yong-jun advised, "Diabetes treatment should be planned by considering the patient’s overall condition, including not only blood sugar levels but also food intake, medications, comorbidities, and previous experiences with hypoglycemia." He added, "For patients whose blood sugar control repeatedly becomes unstable because of drinking, it is important to consult medical professionals, implement lifestyle improvements including abstinence from alcohol, and manage comorbidities as well."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Dr. Jeon Yong-jun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.