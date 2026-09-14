‘Oral Frailty’ Draws Attention Amid the Slow-Aging Trend as a Flood of Oral-Care Products Emerges for Preventive Self-Care

Amid the recent slow-aging trend that has become a major topic in the healthcare market, ‘oral frailty’ is drawing attention as a hidden indicator of physical aging. In the past, missing teeth or declining gum health were dismissed as simple signs of aging. More recently, however, awareness has been growing that they are directly linked to overall health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 3.7 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases. A growing number of studies have also reported links between deteriorating oral health and conditions such as heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease. A meta-analysis published in the 2025 issue of the international journal Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics found that people with oral frailty faced significantly higher risks of physical frailty, sarcopenia and malnutrition. As a result, managing oral frailty is gaining recognition as the first step toward protecting overall health, beyond simple oral hygiene.

Oral frailty refers to an overall decline in oral functions such as chewing and swallowing caused by aging or lifestyle habits. Oral frailty means a general deterioration in oral functions, including chewing and swallowing, as people age. The Korean-style diagnostic criteria for oral frailty proposed by organizations including The Korean Academy of Geriatric Dentistry assess six areas: chewing ability, occlusal force, swallowing function, salivary-gland function, oral cleanliness, and tongue and lip motor function.

Although oral frailty is primarily assessed among older adults, the importance of oral-health management is growing across all age groups. According to a survey by Hankook Research, eight out of 10 men and women aged 18 or older recognized the importance of managing their oral health, while six said they had experienced discomfort due to oral-health problems. Interest is also expanding among younger generations in preventive self-care aimed at maintaining oral health in everyday life.

As interest in oral health rises, daily management methods are becoming more diverse. However, actual levels of oral-care practice still fall short of recommended standards. The average brushing time is 45 seconds, far below the recommended two minutes, and one survey found that nine out of 10 people do not use dental floss regularly. As a result, solutions that go beyond simple brushing to comprehensively manage interdental cleaning, the balance of oral microorganisms and gum inflammation are attracting attention.

As oral health is increasingly recognized as a key health factor closely linked to quality of life, the related market continues to grow. The sector is moving beyond the traditional oral-hygiene market, with products and services becoming more specialized in areas such as premium gum-care products, oral probiotics, AI-based diagnostics and smart oral-care devices. In line with this market expansion, companies in the sector are introducing a steady stream of new products that combine technology with emotional appeal.

◇ ‘Dentrix Crush X Bubble Bobble Edition,’ created in collaboration with ‘Bubble Bobble.’ Photo provided by Dongkook Pharmaceutical

Dongkook Pharmaceutical, which is running the ‘Gum Day 324 Project,’ recently launched the ‘Dentrix Crush X Bubble Bobble Edition’ in collaboration with the retro game IP ‘Bubble Bobble,’ which marks its 40th anniversary this year. The edition includes concentrated toothpaste, mint balls, a toothbrush and dental floss from the breath-care brand Dentrix Crush. Its collectible appeal is enhanced by a design featuring Bubble Bobble characters and a retro aesthetic, along with merchandise such as a reusable cup and a water-game key ring. The company explained that its flagship concentrated toothpaste contains ETIZM, an exclusive gum-essence ingredient, providing not only breath care but also plaque removal and gum-inflammation prevention.

◇ ‘Garglin Duo Burster Oral Probiotics.’ Photo provided by Dong-A Pharmaceutical

‘Garglin Duo Burster Oral Probiotics,’ recently introduced by Dong-A Pharmaceutical’s oral-care brand Duo Burster, uses a bilayer tablet design that separates probiotics from functional auxiliary ingredients into mint and white layers, improving stability. It contains the patented strain K-Oral Probiotics (Streptococcus salivarius G7), isolated from the gums of a Korean person. With 0 grams of sugar and a compact 11.5-millimeter tablet, it is designed to improve texture and ease of consumption, making it suitable for everyone from children to adults.

◇ Parodontax Active Gum Repair. Photo provided by Haleon

Parodontax has also introduced Parodontax Active Gum Repair, a pharmacy product designed to specifically address gum discomfort such as bleeding gums, swollen gums and bad breath. The product raises the sodium bicarbonate content to 67%, helping loosen the bonding structure of plaque so it can be removed more easily during brushing, and uses ActivMinTM technology to strengthen plaque removal. The company also explained that its 1,400-ppm high-fluoride formula helps prevent cavities. In addition, it has upgraded the ingredients in its daily gum-care lines, including Daily Gum Care, Herbal Fresh and Cooling Mint, and relaunched them.

◇ Emart-exclusive promotional pack featuring the entry-level Sonicare electric toothbrush. Photo provided by Philips Korea

The electric oral-care segment is also expanding its market presence. Philips Korea’s Sonicare 1100 is an entry-level sonic electric toothbrush that delivers 31,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and it has recently expanded its sales channels to Emart’s household-goods sections. The promotional pack includes the Philips Sonicare S2 Sensitive Brush Head, which features more than 3,000 ultra-fine bristles measuring 0.1 millimeters.

◇ Dyson CameraJetTM electric toothbrush and oral irrigator. Photo provided by Dyson

Dyson’s recently introduced Dyson CameraJetTM electric toothbrush and oral irrigator uses a 100,000-pixel macro camera to analyze 28 images per second. An AI machine-learning algorithm identifies the location and direction of gaps between teeth, then directs a conical jet at the target area. Users can view real-time video and brushing data through the MyDyson app.

The oral healthcare market is expanding beyond the consumption of simple hygiene products into everyday health management and wellness. An industry official said, "The domestic oral-care market is rapidly shifting toward a high-functionality home-care market combining premium functional gum medicines and toothpaste, microbiome-based oral probiotics, and AI and smart devices."

Kim So-hyung, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.