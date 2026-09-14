Hiking Is All About the Gear: BLACKYAK Unveils High-Performance Trekking Wear, Tough Shield

The outdoor industry is targeting the market for specialized performance apparel. Hiking, once regarded as a signature leisure activity among middle-aged and older adults, has become a popular outdoor pursuit across age groups. The growing variety of hiking styles accompanying the rise in the number of hikers is also seen as driving interest in performance apparel.

According to BLACKYAK on the 14th, the company recently launched Tough Shield, a high-performance trekking-wear line designed with enhanced durability and mobility for mountainous environments. Tough Shield is optimized for trekking and mountaineering. A 2025 survey by the Korea Forest Service (KFS) on public perceptions of hiking and forest-trail activities found that 73% of adult men and women hike or participate in forest-trail activities at least once a month. BLACKYAK explained that Tough Shield reflects the need for functionality suited to changing weather and terrain. The line is designed around layering, allowing users to combine pants and jackets according to the season and hiking conditions rather than relying on a single hiking outfit for every environment.

The key product in the Tough Shield line is the winter-ready Tough Shield EX CORDURA Pants. CORDURA yarn, which is resistant to abrasion, and stretch fabric enhance durability and mobility. A substantial double-weave material helps retain warmth during winter hikes when temperatures drop sharply.

The design also takes movement on the mountain into account. Articulated patterns at the knees and hips make movement easier on uneven terrain, while ventilation zippers on the thighs release heat and moisture generated during activity. Cargo and zippered pockets, along with a belt, add storage capacity and wearing convenience.

The accompanying Tough Shield PR CORDURA Pants are optimized for trekking during the transitional seasons. They feature pattern designs that consider maximum protection and freedom of movement, along with mountaineering details to support comfortable and stable movement even on rugged courses.

A BLACKYAK representative said, "As the ways people enjoy the mountains become more diverse and specialized, consumers are also demanding greater functionality and finish from their products." The representative added, "We hope you enjoy more comfortable and refined hikes with Tough Shield, which brings together BLACKYAK's accumulated outdoor expertise."

Se Hyung Kim Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.