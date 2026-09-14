Tank Explodes During Live-Fire Training, Killing Two Soldiers and Seriously Injuring One

Photo source: X

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tank suddenly exploded during live-ammunition firing training in Bangladesh, killing two soldiers and seriously injuring another.

According to foreign media outlets, including The Daily Star and Need to Know, the explosion occurred on the morning of the 9th local time during live-fire tank training at the Hatazari Field Firing Range in Chittagong, southeastern Bangladesh.

Two soldiers were killed in the accident, while one officer was seriously injured.

Video of the incident shows a powerful flash and black smoke rising around the tank's turret immediately after it fired a shell. The footage also captures what appears to be a crew member on top of the tank being thrown into the air by the force of the explosion.

Some local media outlets have identified the tank involved as a Chinese-made Type 59 tank.

The Bangladesh Armed Forces are reportedly known to have operated Chinese-made tanks for many years.

Some have raised the possibility that the accident was caused by a technical problem with either the shell or the tank itself, but no official findings have been released yet.

The military said it had launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.