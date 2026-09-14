Kangwon Land Selected as an Outstanding Company for Shared Growth in the Worker Vacation Support Program

Kangwon Land was selected as an outstanding company in the shared-growth category of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO)’s 2026 Worker Vacation Support Program in recognition of its contributions to fostering a vacation culture among partner-company workers and promoting domestic travel.

According to Kangwon Land on the 14th, it was selected as an outstanding company in the shared-growth category of the 2026 Worker Vacation Support Program at the program’s performance-sharing event held on the 10th. The event featured a joint declaration on the “K-Vacation Culture Mutual Cooperation Declaration” by participating companies, an awards ceremony for outstanding companies, case-sharing sessions, and special lectures. The Worker Vacation Support Program operates by having workers and companies jointly save vacation funds, with the government providing an additional amount. The program aims to encourage workers to take vacations and promote domestic travel.

Kangwon Land is known to have received high marks for supporting partner-company workers’ participation in the program, thereby encouraging them to take vacations and strengthening the foundation for mutual growth with its partners.

Kangwon Land operates various mutual-growth cooperation programs, including the vacation support program, to improve working conditions and welfare for partner-company workers. The company plans to continue identifying and improving welfare programs that can provide practical assistance to workers at partner companies.

Kim Do-kyun, CEO of Kangwon Land, said, “We will fulfill our role as a public enterprise by doing our utmost to improve the welfare of partner-company workers and promote mutual growth.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.