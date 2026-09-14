Kakao Impact Foundation Hosts Climate Tech Startup Summit in Jeju: “AI Power Demand Is Also a Climate Issue”

Kakao Impact Foundation brought together climate tech startups and experts from government, business and academia to discuss ways to foster cooperation in the climate tech industry, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and the energy transition. It also launched Korea Climate Week with participation from the public, private and academic sectors to promote the global expansion of Korea’s climate tech ecosystem.

According to Kakao on the 14th, Kakao Impact Foundation held the 2026 Climate Tech Startup Summit (CTSS) in Jeju from the 10th to the 12th. About 150 people attended, including climate tech startups, representatives from the investment and financial sectors, government and public institutions, businesses, and research and academic communities.

This year’s Climate Tech Startup Summit was held under the theme “AI That Moves the Climate, Energy That Moves AI.” The theme reflected the need to address AI and energy together, as AI is emerging as a key tool for responding to climate change while rising power demand from the expansion of data centers is creating a new challenge.

At the keynote session on the first day, Jeon Hae-won, an associate professor at the KAIST Graduate School of Green Growth and Sustainability, and Ha Jung-woo, standing vice chair of the National AI Strategy Committee, gave presentations on using AI to respond to climate change and the power challenges arising from the expansion of the AI industry, respectively. Jeon discussed changes in climate policy analysis and decision-making enabled by AI, while Ha highlighted rising power demand from data centers and the challenge of securing computing resources.

The summit also announced the launch of Korea Climate Week to expand public-private-academic cooperation in the climate tech sector. Eleven organizations participated, including Kakao Impact Foundation, Sopoong Ventures, The Asan Nanum Foundation, D.CAMP, Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC), climate tech-related associations, and universities and research institutions. Korea Climate Week aims to provide a forum for discussions on solving climate problems and connect Korean climate tech companies and technologies with global markets. Its first event is scheduled for September 2027.

Ryu Seok-young, chairman of Kakao Impact Foundation, said, “I hope that the meetings and cooperation built over the past five years by bringing entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and policymakers together in Jeju will become a new milestone for the global climate tech ecosystem.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.