Seoul Metropolitan Government Appoints Former Deputy Mayor Kim Byung-min as New President of Seoul Tourism Organization

Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on the 14th that it had appointed Kim Byung-min, former deputy mayor for political affairs of Seoul Metropolitan Government, as the new president of Seoul Tourism Organization (STO). Kim’s term will last three years.

According to Seoul Metropolitan Government, Kim will draw on his experience developing strategies to strengthen Seoul’s global competitiveness to help transform the city into a world-class tourist destination.

Kim is an administrative expert who earned a doctorate in public administration from Kyung Hee University. After serving as a postdoctoral researcher at Seoul National University’s Institute of Engineering Research, he held positions including adjunct and visiting professor in Kyung Hee University’s Department of Public Administration. He served as Seoul’s deputy mayor for political affairs from 2024 to 2026. During his tenure, he coordinated city administration as a whole and gained experience in policy planning and public administration. As co-chair of the G3 Seoul Planning Committee, he presented the vision of “Global TOP, Seoul as a Special City for Quality of Life” and led the planning of the “G3 Seoul Plan,” which outlined 100 key initiatives to strengthen Seoul’s global competitiveness.

Seoul Metropolitan Government expects Kim to connect the tourism industry with the city’s major policies, drawing on his understanding of city administration as a whole and his experience in policy coordination, and to enhance Seoul’s tourism competitiveness.

Kim said, “For Seoul to rise as a global top-three city, it is important for the city to establish itself as a tourist destination loved by people around the world. We will strengthen city branding to promote Seoul’s unique appeal and content worldwide, and actively link tourism with the city’s major policies, including revitalizing the nighttime economy. I will devote all my efforts to making Seoul a world-class tourist destination.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.