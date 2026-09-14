A Mother and Daughter Working at the Same Nightlife Venue Shock Viewers: “They Look Like Sisters”

A 40-year-old mother (left) and her 24-year-old daughter Photo: AbemaTV

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 40-year-old Japanese mother and her 24-year-old daughter have shocked viewers after a broadcast showed them working together at the same bar.

Japan’s AbemaTV recently introduced the daily lives of Kana Tachibana, 40, and her daughter Ram, 24, a mother and daughter who work at a cabakura—a Japanese hostess club similar to a lounge-style bar—in Gion, Kyoto City, through a recently aired variety program.

Kana, the mother, is a veteran who has worked in the industry for 16 years, while her daughter Ram has been in the same line of work for five years. It has become part of their routine to commute to work together at night.

They usually work at different venues. However, if a customer at Kana’s venue requests Ram, her daughter comes over to her mother’s workplace and serves the customer with her.

The broadcast showed that the two had a relationship quite different from that of a typical mother and daughter. They chatted naturally in front of customers and even sang together to liven up the atmosphere.

One customer, after spending time with them, remarked, “It feels more like being at home than being at a bar. It’s comfortable.” He then jokingly added, “Still, you have to do your job properly.”

The hosts also commented on the mother and daughter working together, saying, “The mother looks so young that they look like sisters.”

The two were close not only at work but also in their daily lives. They said it was their rule to spend their days off with their family.

The broadcast drew further attention by revealing Kana’s life story. She gave birth to her first daughter, Ram, at 16 and later began working in the nightlife industry to support her family. After going through a divorce and raising three children alone, she was left with a large debt. She said on the program that she worked without taking a day off and eventually paid it all back.

Ram did not view her mother simply as “Mom.” On the program, she said she respected her mother’s strength and professionalism after years of working at bars and supporting the family. She added that she did not think she could go that far herself and wanted to follow her mother’s example.

Viewers who watched the broadcast responded, “The mother looks really young,” “They’re a beautiful mother-daughter pair,” and “It’s amazing that a mother and daughter are working together in such a difficult profession.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.