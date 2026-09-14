"8 million won for a single eyebrow treatment"—Woman in her 70s spends 600 million won on beauty procedures, sparking overcharging controversy

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 70s in China has sparked controversy after reportedly spending approximately 600 million won on beauty procedures.

The case came to light after her daughter checked the spending records when the woman had exhausted her retirement funds, including money raised by selling her home.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Ms. Wei, a 75-year-old woman living in Shanghai, spent approximately 3 million yuan, or about 600 million won, from 2016 until recently at a beauty company and medical beauty clinics to which the company referred her.

Ms. Wei underwent various procedures, including skin elasticity treatments, lifting, thread lifting and meridian massages. She was also found to have received semi-permanent eyebrow and lip treatments several times.

The issue centered on the prices and frequency of some of the procedures.

After reviewing the records obtained by Ms. Wei’s daughter, some eyebrow- and lip-related procedures appeared to cost roughly 10 to 20 times more than typical market prices. One eyebrow treatment cost as much as 39,800 yuan, or about 8 million won.

In particular, records showed that she repeatedly received the same type of procedure even though it was a semi-permanent treatment.

There were also records of her receiving multiple beauty services in a single day. In some cases, four or five procedures were charged in one day.

Ms. Wei’s daughter questioned whether it was actually possible to undergo several procedures in one day when each one took approximately 45 or 90 minutes.

The beauty company explained that the procedures could overlap because several employees provided services simultaneously. Regarding the repeated eyebrow treatments, it claimed that Ms. Wei had become increasingly anxious about her appearance and requested the procedures herself, rather than being encouraged to book them by the store.

The money Ms. Wei spent consisted of her lifelong retirement savings. According to her daughter, Ms. Wei had originally saved approximately 3 million to 4 million yuan, but by the time her daughter understood the situation, she was struggling even to pay rent. She also had to sell some jewelry to cover living expenses.

Ms. Wei said she used money from selling her home to pay for travel and beauty treatments. At the time, she believed she was financially comfortable and did not pay close attention to the prices, but said she was also shocked after her daughter reviewed the total spending.

After employees at the beauty company referred her to medical beauty clinics, she was charged even larger amounts.

The medical beauty clinic’s spending records included a one-time charge of 300,000 yuan, or about 60 million won, for a service described as “private care” for the woman.

Ms. Wei paid for the procedure, but reportedly did not actually receive it. The company later substituted other services, such as skin care treatments, for the amount.

The spending records also included services with names such as “Happy Chair” and “Space Capsule,” making it difficult for ordinary consumers to understand exactly what they involved.

After Ms. Wei’s daughter raised the issue, the beauty company said all service prices had been clearly displayed at the store and that Ms. Wei’s payment should be regarded as consent to those prices.

However, Ms. Wei’s side questioned the prices of some services and the repeated procedures, raising concerns that she may have been encouraged to spend excessively.

The two sides eventually reached a settlement through mediation. The company reportedly returned some of the prepaid money that had not yet been used to Ms. Wei.

Ms. Wei is reportedly not pursuing a separate legal action.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.