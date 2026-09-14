NH Investment & Securities Conducts Volunteer Work to Help Eggplant Farmers

◇President Bae Kwang-soo and employees help trim eggplant leaves. Photo provided by NH Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities visited an eggplant farm and carried out volunteer work to help with farm labor.

The volunteer work, held on the 12th in Gwangmyeong City, Gyeonggi Province, was organized as part of the Nongsim Cheonsim Movement, a program supporting farmers.

President Bae Kwang-soo and about 30 employees from the WM Division visited an eggplant farm in Haan-dong, Gwangmyeong City. They helped with leaf-trimming work, including pinching and pruning shoots, to improve the marketability of the eggplants.

NH Investment & Securities has continued the Together Village Project since 2016 to support farms facing difficulties caused by factors such as an aging population. The company is pursuing practical initiatives to increase farm income, including company-wide rural labor assistance, farmers’ direct-sales markets, and support for villages’ long-standing projects.

Bae Kwang-soo said, "As a member of the NongHyup Group, NH Investment & Securities has a mission to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture and rural communities. We will continue our urban-rural cooperation activities so that we can provide practical assistance to farms struggling with labor shortages."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.