“I Don’t Want a Promotion” — Gen Z’s ‘Reasonable’ Rejection of Team Leader Roles Draws Understanding

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] “Thank you, but I’ll have to decline this promotion.”

In the past, a promotion meant that an employee’s abilities had been recognized. It also symbolized taking a step toward a higher salary and greater success. But that conventional view is being challenged among young Chinese workers.

According to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), stories from employees who turned down promotion offers have recently been widely shared on Chinese social media.

Their approach to rejecting promotions is similar. Rather than simply saying, “I don’t want it,” they first thank the company and their supervisor, then explain that they are not yet fully prepared to take on a new role or that they want to build greater expertise in their current position. Some also directly point out that the pay increase is insufficient compared with the additional responsibilities and workload that come with the promotion.

Xiaohua, a pseudonym for a woman who has worked for nearly 10 years, said she had turned down promotion offers three times.

The first time was when she was working as a management trainee at an internet company. Although she was offered a new position, she chose to travel instead of accepting the promotion.

Later, after moving to an education company, her duties and responsibilities increased sharply when she was promoted. She eventually returned to her previous position just two weeks after the promotion.

Last April, she rejected a third promotion offer. This time, the decisive factor was that the promotion would not come with a significant salary increase.

In an interview with a local media outlet, she said, “Management positions often involve a substantial increase in responsibility and workload, while the financial compensation is frequently insufficient to match it.”

Xiaomei, another woman who works as a product manager at an internet company, had a similar experience.

At first, the title “senior” represented career advancement to her. After the promotion, however, it became a burden because her workload increased and she was effectively left to handle several different roles on her own.

Her supervisor described it as “an opportunity to develop the ability to work independently,” but Xiaomei felt that only her responsibilities had increased.

The reasons young Chinese workers reject promotions are therefore not simply that they do not want to work.

Rather, they make a more realistic assessment of what they can gain from their careers and choose to build expertise instead of moving into management.

Middle-management positions, in particular, are increasingly viewed as unattractive. Managers must meet demands from executives above them while overseeing their team members’ work and performance below. Employees also point out that when results are good, the credit often goes to the organization as a whole, but when problems arise, managers are frequently left to take responsibility.

One internet user lamented, “After becoming a team leader, I received only 100 yuan more per month—about 20,000 won—but whenever a problem arose, I was the one held responsible.”

This shift is also creating new challenges for companies. It has become harder to retain young talent through promotions and higher titles alone, as in the past.

One expert suggested that companies should offer greater autonomy, clear career-development paths, and appropriate workload management so that young employees find middle-management positions more attractive.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.