Tourmin to Hold 2026 Chuseok Event Offering a Stay at Centara Grand Maldives

Tourmin announced on the 14th that it will hold a surprise accommodation voucher event at Centara Grand Maldives to mark the 2026 Chuseok holiday.

According to Tourmin, the Chuseok event will run through October 18 in the form of a mission-based promotion. Instructions on how to participate are available through Tourmin’s official café, Minssi Ajeossi. The café has previously surpassed 100,000 members. Centara Grand Maldives, offered by Tourmin as the event prize, is located on South Ari Atoll and is regarded as a resort with one of the Maldives’ most notable underwater environments. Built on a natural island, it is also praised for its well-developed lagoon and lush forest landscaping.

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.