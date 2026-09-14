LG Electronics Unveils Distinctive Advertisement for Cleaning Robot 'RONi'

LG Electronics has unveiled a distinctive advertisement promoting its new cleaning robot on a large digital billboard in downtown Seoul. The video creates the illusion of grease and strawberry jam running down a building’s exterior, followed by RONi wiping it clean.

As of the 14th, LG Electronics is running an outdoor advertising campaign for the 'LG HomeBot AI Objet Collection RONi' on ultra-large LED signs in major areas of Seoul, including Gwanghwamun and Myeong-dong. The campaign uses the curved LED sign at the Dong-A Media Center in Gwanghwamun and the L-shaped LED sign at the Kyowon Naeoe Building in Myeong-dong. Measuring approximately 2,955 square meters and 1,722 square meters, respectively, the digital outdoor advertising displays offer high brightness of up to about 10,000 nits.

The Gwanghwamun advertisement depicts grease splattered while grilling meat running down the building’s exterior. RONi then appears and sprays 100-degree steam to wipe away the stain. In Myeong-dong, the campaign uses two sides of the building, showing RONi emerging from both sides of the screen and moving along the exterior to clean stubborn grime.

The campaign highlights the product’s key feature, '100-degree two-way steam.' LG Electronics explained that it developed RONi with a focus on removing stains and contaminants from floors, taking into account the lifestyle of Koreans, many of whom spend considerable time sitting on the floor.

Before launching the outdoor campaign, LG Electronics had been running a RONi campaign on television, online video services (OTT), and digital advertising since June. Starting with Hyundai Department Store Pangyo Branch, the company is also operating pop-up spaces at major locations of Lotte Department Store and Shinsegae Department Store, where customers can try the product firsthand.

LG Electronics is positioning RONi as a product differentiated from conventional robot vacuum cleaners that combine vacuuming and mopping functions, marketing it as part of a new 'cleaning robot' category.

Seong-Taek Oh, executive vice president in charge of LG Electronics’ Korean marketing communications, said, "We unveiled this advertisement in the heart of the city to effectively promote the world’s first 100-degree two-way steam function, developed to suit the lifestyle of Koreans." He added, "We will increase customer interest through advertising campaigns tailored to the characteristics of each channel."

Reporter Se-Hyeong Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.