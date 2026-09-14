"Cruise Travel Among People in Their 30s and 40s Is on the Rise"—Accessible Asian Routes Gain Popularity

Cruise travel is establishing itself as a popular travel product enjoyed not only by retirees but also by office workers in their 30s and 40s and families. The growing popularity of Asian routes, which offer short flight times and relatively reasonable costs, has also broadened the customer base of Korea’s domestic cruise market.

According to a report on the 2026–2027 cruise market released by CruiseTMK on the 14th, the average age of Korean cruise travelers has recently declined. More travelers are also booking and enjoying cruises independently as free independent travel (FIT), rather than through package tours.

The European Mediterranean and Alaska remain among the most popular routes. Mediterranean cruises connecting destinations such as Rome and Barcelona continue to attract steady demand because they allow travelers to visit major European tourist sites in a single trip. Alaska also enjoys high satisfaction as a bucket-list destination where travelers can admire massive glaciers and natural scenery.

Recently, Asian routes have shown particularly strong growth. Short-haul cruises centered on Southeast Asia, as well as itineraries departing from or returning to Busan and Incheon, are gaining popularity among younger travelers and office workers by reducing travel time and costs. For office workers who find it difficult to take long vacations, a key advantage is being able to visit multiple countries and cities without taking several connecting flights.

CruiseTMK advises travelers planning a cruise to choose a cruise line that matches the purpose of the trip and the preferences of their companions, rather than comparing only the ship’s size or cabin price. For families traveling with children, large casual cruise ships with plenty of entertainment, including water parks and various activities, are suitable. For couples or those seeking relaxation, premium and luxury cruises that emphasize service and dining are a better fit, the company explained.

Popular facilities, such as port-of-call excursion programs, specialty restaurants, and spas, may be difficult to book after boarding, so travelers should make reservations in advance. CruiseTMK currently offers products from 17 cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean International, ocean cruise lines, luxury cruise lines, and river cruise lines. The company said that choosing an itinerary suited to a traveler’s preferences is crucial to satisfaction, as the concepts and service levels vary significantly by cruise-line brand.

"The cruise market is changing from something limited to a particular generation into a popular form of travel enjoyed by people of various age groups," a CruiseTMK representative said. "In particular, as accessible Asian routes continue to show strong growth, we expect cruise travel in Korea to become mainstream even more quickly in the future."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.