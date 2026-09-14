"Oh, No—Between Her Legs..." Female Athlete Has Bowel Accident During Race but Fights on to Win

Photo credit: News.com, Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] A female athlete made headlines after winning a HYROX fitness race despite having a bowel accident during the event and continuing to the finish.

According to News.com and other foreign media outlets, 23-year-old Joanna Wietrzyk of Melbourne, Australia, a HYROX world-record holder, competed in the HYROX women’s pro division held in Beijing, China, on the 12th and won with a time of 1 hour, 1 minute, and 23 seconds.

HYROX is an indoor fitness competition that combines running with functional exercises. Participants repeat a sequence of running 1 km followed by one exercise eight times.

The events held at this competition were a 1,000-meter SkiErg, a 50-meter sled push, a 50-meter sled pull, an 80-meter burpee broad jump, a 1,000-meter row, a 200-meter farmer’s carry, a 100-meter sandbag lunge, and 100 wall balls.

The problem occurred during the race. Photos and videos circulated online showed Wietrzyk continuing to run without stopping even after having a bowel accident during the event.

After winning, she posted a photo of herself receiving an IV on social media along with a message to the effect of, "Either stay strong to the end or go home... a win is a win."

Online praise continued because her refusal to give up, despite severe physical pain and an unexpected situation, demonstrated the mental strength of a professional athlete.

However, the organizers also faced widespread criticism for their handling of the incident.

Other athletes reportedly continued using equipment and flooring that may have been contaminated during the race.

HYROX actually prohibits spitting, blowing one’s nose onto the course, and littering during competitions. As a result, some participants and members of the fitness community questioned why the race was not immediately stopped or the athlete dealt with when a hygiene issue arose, especially since penalties are imposed for relatively minor violations.

Some participants also pointed out that they may have used rubber mats, sled handles, and running sections that could have been contaminated.

The organizers said that, after the controversy grew, they removed the affected equipment and closed the relevant competition area for disinfection. They explained that, in addition to sanitizing the contaminated sections, they planned to replace the carpet and conduct a deep cleaning.

HYROX is a fitness competition in which participants alternate between 1-kilometer runs and functional exercises. It is held in various formats, including individual events, two-person pairs, and four-person relays, and has grown increasingly popular, with competitions now taking place around the world.

Wietrzyk emerged as a leading athlete on the HYROX circuit in 2024 and became a top-level competitor who set the women’s pro world record just two years later. In Warsaw in 2026, she set the women’s pro world record with a time of 54 minutes and 25 seconds, and she also finished first in Beijing.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.