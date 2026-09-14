Jaseng Medi-Bio Center Selected as Seongnam-si’s ‘Unique Venue’—Poised to Become a Hub for the MICE Industry

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jaseng Medi-Bio Center, the advanced integrated Korean medicine preparation facility of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, is emerging as a new hub for Seongnam-si’s MICE industry in Gyeonggi Province, leveraging content specializing in Korean medicine and pharmaceuticals. MICE refers to various business events, including meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions.

Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, led by Hospital Director Lee Jin-ho, announced on the 14th that Jaseng Medi-Bio Center was recently selected for Seongnam-si’s 2026 Unique Venue development and activation program. The center also held a workshop on the 9th to strengthen the program’s competitiveness. About 20 working-level officials from the selected Unique Venue operators attended, along with representatives from Seongnam-si and Jaseng Medi-Bio Center.

Unique Venue is a compound of “Unique,” meaning “distinctive,” and “Venue,” meaning “place.” It refers to a space that can host MICE events while showcasing local characteristics, although it is not a specialized meeting facility such as a convention center or hotel.

Last year, Seongnam-si selected 14 locations, including Daegwangsa, as Unique Venues. Through a new public application process this year, the city expanded the program to 17 locations and is working to strengthen their competitiveness. Five venues with high growth potential were selected for in-depth consulting, including Jaseng Medi-Bio Center. The center explained that it received high marks for its competitiveness in attracting events such as international conferences, based on its expertise in the medical and biotechnology fields and its distinctive focus on Korean medicine and pharmaceuticals.

Jaseng Medi-Bio Center is an integrated Korean medicine preparation facility that systematically manages the entire process in one location, from producing medicinal herbs to preparing and delivering herbal medicines and pharmacopuncture treatments. The center spans one basement level and four above-ground floors, with a total floor area of approximately 23,140 square meters, or about 7,000 pyeong. It also houses JS Museum, where visitors can explore the history of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine and various exhibits on Korean medicine, as well as experience media art. Visitors can tour the museum with explanations from a docent and view the facilities for producing medicinal herbs and preparing herbal medicines and pharmacopuncture treatments.

The workshop held on the 9th covered ways to use the center; the competitive strengths and areas for improvement of each venue; strategies for attracting events and marketing; and plans to establish joint marketing and cooperation networks. The participants also toured JS Museum and key facilities within the center, examining ways to develop event programs that combine meetings, tours and hands-on experiences.

Jaseng Medi-Bio Center plans to continue linking its experiential cultural spaces and content with corporate and institutional events. It will also use the center to promote Korean medicine by offering meeting facilities free of charge. In addition, the center plans to expand cooperation among Seongnam-si and local Unique Venues, broaden the foundation for attracting events and contribute to revitalizing the local MICE industry.

Lee Jin-ho, hospital director of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, said, “Jaseng Medi-Bio Center has sought to become an open space that shares the value of Korean medicine with citizens, going beyond its role as an integrated Korean medicine preparation facility. Through this Unique Venue designation and workshop, we will actively cooperate with the local community so that Korean medicine can establish itself as distinctive content for the local MICE industry.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

A view of Jaseng Medi-Bio Center, selected as a Unique Venue site by Seongnam-si.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.