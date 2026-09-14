Korean Air Steps Up Preparations for Integrated Launch with Asiana Airlines

Korean Air

Korean Air will begin transferring Asiana Airlines’ reservation and ticket information to its own system ahead of the launch of an integrated airline with Asiana Airlines on December 17. The move is intended to minimize customer confusion during the integration process and prevent disruptions to flight services after the integration.

According to Korean Air on the 14th, the airline will first carry out a flight-number change (REAC) from November 2 to December 3, sequentially changing Asiana Airlines flight numbers (OZ) to Korean Air flight numbers (KE) ahead of the integrated airline’s launch. The measure applies to customers with existing Asiana Airlines reservations or ticket purchases for flights departing after December 17, the launch date of the integrated airline. It follows the conversion of existing Asiana Airlines-operated flights into Korean Air-operated flights after the integration.

Korean Air plans to transfer the affected customers’ reservation and ticket information in advance so they can use their flights after the integration based on the updated reservation details. The affected reservations will be processed sequentially to ensure system stability.

Customers whose flight numbers change will be individually notified of the changes through Alimtalk notifications, text messages, and email. The company plans to ensure that customers can check their new reservation and ticket information before departure.

Korean Air’s website and mobile application will also provide frequently asked questions (FAQ) about the integration with Asiana Airlines. This will allow customers to review major changes resulting from the integration, including flight-number changes, in advance.

A Korean Air official said, "The most important thing we are considering in the integration process with Asiana Airlines is minimizing customer inconvenience and providing stable service. We will pursue the integration in a stable manner while ensuring customer convenience as much as possible through sufficient advance notice and phased flight-number changes."

Se Hyung Kim Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.