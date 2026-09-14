Ewha Medical Center Successfully Holds Its 11th Robotic Surgery Symposium, Sharing the Latest Multidisciplinary Clinical Insights

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Ewha Womans University Medical Center, led by Medical Center Director Ryu, Kyung Ha, held the 2026 11th Ewha Medical Center Robotic Surgery Symposium on the fifth at the main auditorium on the 10th floor of Building B of the MCC at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital.

The symposium began with opening remarks by Jeong Gyeong-a, director of the Robotic Surgery Center at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital and a professor of obstetrics and gynecology. It featured four sessions covering surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and robotic-surgery nursing education.

In his congratulatory remarks, Kim Han-soo, director of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, said, "As robotic surgery becomes more complex, the roles of nurses and support staff become increasingly important. Sharing experiences among all medical professionals can improve safety and efficiency." He added, "This symposium is particularly meaningful because it views the entire process—from patient selection through surgery, nursing care, recovery, and education—as one continuous system."

The main program that followed featured active presentations on the latest clinical insights from each specialty.

The first session, devoted to surgery, covered the latest surgical techniques for different organs and their clinical applications. Topics included robotic single-port thyroid surgery using the One Port Areolar Approach (OPAA), presented by Kang Gyeong-ho, a professor of surgery at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital; the past and present of robotic hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery, presented by Kim Na-ru, a professor of surgery at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital; and the latest evidence and clinical applications of robotic surgery for gastric cancer, presented by Kim Ji-seon, a professor of surgery at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital.

The second urology session explored the application and trends of robotic single-port surgery for urologic cancers, presented by Ko Yeong-hwi, a professor of urology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital; the expanding role of robotic surgery in complex cystectomy, presented by Kim Myeong-su, a professor of urology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital; and the latest robot-assisted ureteroscopic surgery system for urinary stone disease, presented by Yoon Hyeon-seok, a professor of urology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital.

The third session, on obstetrics and gynecology, featured presentations aimed at strengthening capabilities in the field. Topics included ways for robotic surgeons to overcome the learning curve, presented by Lee Ju-hye, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital; methods to prevent complications in robotic surgery for gynecologic diseases, presented by Lee Tae-gyeong, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital; and applications of robotic surgery ranging from uterine prolapse to gynecologic cancers, presented by Kim Bo-ra, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital.

The fourth and final session focused on robotic-surgery nursing education to enhance expertise in clinical practice. Participants shared nursing education and management know-how for robotic-surgery teams, presented by Lee Yeong-sun, a head nurse in the operating room at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, as well as ways to respond to risks that may arise during robotic surgery, presented by Kim Hyo Kyung, a charge nurse in the operating room at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital. The symposium concluded successfully with closing remarks by Hye-Seong Mun, director of the Robotic Surgery Center at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital and a professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

Jeong Gyeong-a, director of the Robotic Surgery Center at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, said, "This symposium was a meaningful opportunity to share the latest trends in robotic surgery and broad safety-management expertise across clinical specialties. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities in cutting-edge, complex robotic surgery, with patient safety as our top priority."

Hye-Seong Mun, director of the Robotic Surgery Center at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, said, "This was a meaningful opportunity for the robotic surgery centers at the two hospitals affiliated with Ewha Womans University Medical Center to share the clinical expertise they have built through close collaboration and to grow together. We will continue doing our best to provide patients with the highest level of robotic-surgery medical services by leveraging the synergy between the two hospitals."

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.