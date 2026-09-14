"Drug worth 500 million won brought in through 12 bags"—Airline crew member arrested in Australia

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An airline crew member from Thailand who was arrested at Melbourne Airport for allegedly hiding more than 1 kilogram of drugs in her luggage appeared in court. According to Australian media outlets, including News.com.au, Mina Kondo, 26, a female crew member of Thai Airways, appeared at a Melbourne court.

Kondo has been in custody since she was arrested by Australian police at Melbourne Airport on June 25 (local time).

Police alleged that airport staff detected suspicious signs while X-raying Kondo's luggage after she arrived on an international flight.

A further inspection of the luggage was then conducted, and white powder was found sewn into the linings of 12 tote bags she was carrying. Tests confirmed that the substance was more than 1 kilogram of drugs.

Police estimated the drugs' local street value at approximately 500,000 Australian dollars, or about 500 million won.

Kondo currently faces charges of illegally importing and possessing drugs. Both are serious offenses that could each carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if she is convicted.

At the hearing, prosecutors and the defense requested that the proceedings be postponed.

The court therefore ordered that Kondo remain in custody and appear again on October 12.

The case has also heightened concerns that airline crew members could be used as couriers by international drug-smuggling organizations.

Police said criminal organizations have used airline crew members to smuggle drugs into the country.

Meanwhile, an investigation into an international drug organization suspected of being connected to the case has expanded in Thailand as well. Thai authorities are reportedly tracking the activities of groups that use airline crew members to transport drugs while strengthening searches of crew luggage and security measures at airports.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.