SSG.COM: “Sales at 300 Small-Business Partners Participating in Phase 1 of the TOPS Program Rose 68%”

◇Badaeobo (left), which saw sales growth through Phase 1 consulting under the TOPS Program, and Organic Dino’s flagship products. Photo provided by SSG.COM

Sales at 300 food partners of SSG.COM that participated in Phase 1 of the TOPS Program, a brand-building initiative for small businesses supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, rose by an average of 68% from the same period a year earlier.

The TOPS Program is a phased support initiative that identifies promising small businesses with growth potential, connects them with major private e-commerce platforms in South Korea, and helps them develop into specialized online brands. In Phase 1, which involves one-on-one consulting, 3,500 selected businesses receive three rounds of customized consulting based on platform data, along with support for joining and selling through online promotional events. The program helps them build the foundation needed to enter the online market.

SSG.COM attributed the sales growth to customized consulting based on sales data and successful case studies. The company proposed operational strategies and sales-expansion plans tailored to each participating business, while also linking them with sales support such as promotions and product trial groups.

In Badaeobo’s case, consulting led the company to select seasoned shredded dried squid as its key product and strengthen brand promotion. It also held special-price events for members of the SSG 7 Club membership program, recording its highest weekly sales. As a result, total sales rose 106% from the same period a year earlier. Organic Dino also reorganized its sales foundation following the consulting. It introduced popular products through a new-product trial group and offered discounts, reward points, and free gifts through Brandmark, a growth program for new and small sellers. By focusing on raising brand awareness and attracting new customers, the company increased sales by more than 200% from the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, SSG.COM’s own seller-growth programs are also producing results. The number of new brands participating in Brandmark increased 24% from last year, while their sales grew 28%. The number of new businesses receiving AI performance advertising subsidies also rose 36% year on year.

An SSG.COM representative said, “The results came from proposing growth strategies based on sales data and linking them with marketing support.” The representative added, “We will operate government-supported initiatives and our own seller-development programs together to help competitive small businesses achieve sustained growth.”

Kim So-hyung, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.