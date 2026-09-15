A ‘Bolt from the Blue’ Just Before Takeoff: Ground-Service Vehicle Hits Plane, Flight Canceled

Photo credit: TV Nishinippon

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A ground-service vehicle collided with an All Nippon Airways (ANA) passenger plane preparing to depart from Fukuoka Airport in Japan. No one was injured, but the flight was canceled for an aircraft inspection.

According to Japanese media outlets, including TV Nishinippon, at around 10:05 a.m. on the 14th, a vehicle used to board passengers struck ANA Flight 1279, which was waiting on the apron at Fukuoka Airport for its flight from Fukuoka to New Chitose.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was preparing for departure, and all passengers had already boarded.

The accident reportedly damaged the rear section of the aircraft, particularly the area near the tail fin.

ANA immediately began inspecting the aircraft to assess the damage, and the flight was ultimately canceled.

Passengers were inconvenienced and had to transfer to other flights.

The apron where the accident occurred is an area where various ground-service vehicles operate before passenger aircraft move to the runway. Different types of service vehicles move around the aircraft to board passengers, load cargo, provide cabin services, tow and inspect the aircraft, and perform other tasks.

ANA is checking the extent of the aircraft’s damage while investigating relevant personnel to determine what happened at the time of the accident.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.