Homeplus’s Cumulative Unpaid Wages Near KRW 400 Billion, the Largest Ever; KRW 66.4 Billion Still Unpaid and Severance Reserve Ratio Below Required Level

Homeplus’s cumulative unpaid wages had reached nearly KRW 400 billion as of last month, surpassing the WINIA GROUP’s total cumulative unpaid wages of KRW 119.7 billion, previously considered the largest amount ever recorded for a single company.

According to data obtained from the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) by the office of Kim Wi-sang of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly Committee on Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor, Homeplus’s cumulative unpaid wages totaled KRW 387.1 billion from December last year through August this year.

Homeplus paid KRW 320.7 billion of the unpaid wages under MOEL’s guidance to settle the arrears, but KRW 66.4 billion, or 17.2%, remained unsettled. The outstanding amount consists of KRW 51.3 billion in wages for July and August this year, KRW 12.9 billion in severance benefits for former employees, and KRW 2.2 billion in compensation for unused annual leave. Homeplus failed to pay KRW 26.3 billion in wages to 9,874 employees on time in July and KRW 25 billion to 9,016 employees in August.

The company’s severance-benefit reserve ratio also fell below the legally required minimum of 100%. As an employer subject to the severance-benefit system, Homeplus was required to set aside KRW 466.11 billion for its defined-benefit (DB) plan and KRW 228.48 billion for its defined-contribution (DC) plan. However, its actual contributions amounted to only KRW 372.83 billion for the DB plan, representing a funding ratio of 79.9%, and KRW 196.35 billion for the DC plan, or 85.94%. Critics warn that prolonged rehabilitation proceedings could cause further harm because of insufficient severance-benefit provisions.

Kim Wi-sang emphasized, "The livelihoods of countless workers are being pushed to the brink by the largest-ever wage arrears crisis and the shortage of severance-benefit provisions. The government and the National Assembly need to establish protective measures so that workers’ wage claims are not infringed during the implementation of the rehabilitation plan and do not suffer secondary harm from mass layoffs."

Meanwhile, Homeplus resumed operations at 67 stores on the 13th of last month and is seeking ways to normalize its business operations. The court has approved its rehabilitation plan, and the company is carrying out the repayment plan.

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.