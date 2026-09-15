Emmy Awards Gift Bags Revealed, Packed With $28,000 Worth of Items From Smart Rings to K-Beauty Products

(Clockwise from the top left) RingConn’s premium titanium smart ring, HydroJug’s tumbler, Ongredients’ lotion, and a jacket jointly made by PETA and Save the Duck. Photo credit: Distinctive Assets

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] Stars attending the Emmy Awards will receive lavish gifts regardless of whether they win. This year’s gift bags include a wide range of products, from smart rings and premium earbuds to privacy protection services, skincare products, snacks, and clothing. The total value of the gifts is reportedly more than $28,000, or approximately 38 million won.

According to foreign media outlets including USA Today, Distinctive Assets, a U.S. entertainment marketing company, unveiled its Emmys Giving Suite ahead of the 78th Emmy Awards.

The Giving Suite is an event that provides various gifts to selected invited guests, including Emmy nominees, presenters, and performers. It operates behind the awards stage during rehearsals and on the day of the ceremony. This year, it was held during rehearsals on September 12 and 13 and the main ceremony on September 14.

One of the most eye-catching gifts this year is RingConn’s third-generation premium titanium smart ring. The device tracks health-related information and is among the signature high-tech products provided to Emmy Awards attendees.

Motorola earbuds were also included. Some pairs were decorated with Swarovski crystals, giving them a distinctive look compared with ordinary gifts.

A privacy protection service was also on the gift list. Ironwall by Incogni provides privacy concierge services aimed at high-net-worth individuals and celebrities. The service removes personal information exposed online and monitors whether private data has been disclosed. For famous stars, it is considered a practical benefit rather than merely a gift.

A 24-karat gold-plated card for storing cryptocurrency was included as well. Ballet’s Gold Edition cryptocurrency cold-storage product is designed to hold digital assets.

The gift bags also contained a HydroJug tumbler featuring the Emmy Awards Foundation logo, a blanket from Minky Couture, various toys and candies, and health supplements.

The bags featured a variety of fashion and beauty products. They included a coat made without animal-derived materials by PETA and Save the Duck, along with products from RoC Skincare, Garnier, Essie, and Dove. Organic and vegan K-beauty products were also included.

Health services from the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center were also offered. They reportedly included Cellfactors IV sessions and longevity consultations.

The gift bags, filled with a wide range of products and services, represent more than an event simply distributing items to famous stars. The Emmys Giving Suite is also connected to donations supporting the Television Academy Foundation’s educational programs.

Lassy Perry, founder of Distinctive Assets, which operates the event, explained that the Emmys Giving Suite is intended to thank presenters and performers, congratulate nominees, and support the Television Academy Foundation.

Meanwhile, Distinctive Assets also provided gift bags at the 98th Academy Awards (the Oscars 2026) in March this year.

Actors nominated for the Oscars received lavish gift bags worth approximately $350,000, or about 470 million won.

Jong-ho Jang, reporter — bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.