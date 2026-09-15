Korean-Japanese Experts Diagnose a “Paradigm Shift in Blood Glucose Management Using CGM”...Daewoong Pharmaceutical to Broadcast Dr.Ville Web Symposium on the 16th

◇From left: Mototsugu Nagao, professor of endocrinology and metabolism at Tokyo Women's Medical University; Choi Seong-hee, professor of endocrinology and metabolism at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital; and

Daewoong Pharmaceutical will broadcast a web symposium titled “A Paradigm Shift in Blood Glucose Management” through Dr.Ville, a medical information platform for healthcare professionals, on the 16th.

The web symposium was organized to share with Korean medical professionals the latest clinical practices involving continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Choi Seong-hee, a professor of endocrinology and metabolism at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, will moderate the discussion. The speakers are Min Se-hee, a professor of endocrinology at Asan Medical Center, and Mototsugu Nagao, a professor of endocrinology and metabolism at the Division of Diabetology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, Tokyo Women's Medical University School of Medicine.

The lecture will focus on “Behavior Change,” a key recent topic related to CGM. Previously, attention centered on blood glucose control indicators such as glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) and Time in Range. The discussion has now expanded to how patients can understand continuously accumulated glucose data and connect it with everyday self-management behaviors, including diet, exercise, and medication adherence.

In Japan, as insurance coverage for CGM has expanded, the technology is now being actively used in routine care not only for patients with type 1 diabetes but also for those with type 2 diabetes receiving insulin therapy. Professor Nagao will give a lecture titled “Beyond Monitoring: Building a New Model of Diabetes Care with CGM.” He will introduce the clinical value of CGM in various care settings and the latest research findings. Professor Min Se-hee will explain guidelines for using integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) devices recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As moderator, Professor Choi Seong-hee will lead a discussion encompassing both lectures, focusing on the latest clinical evidence related to CGM and methods for using the data.

Park Hyeong-cheol, head of the ETC Marketing Division at Daewoong Pharmaceutical, said, “Diabetes care is recently expanding beyond simply checking blood glucose levels toward helping patients understand their own glucose data and strengthen their self-management capabilities.” He added, “We hope this web symposium will provide an opportunity to share the clinical experiences and latest academic achievements of Korean and Japanese experts in depth with Korean medical professionals, allowing useful insights to be widely disseminated amid the changing paradigm of blood glucose management.”

Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.