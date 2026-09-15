"Put Knowledge in Your Stomach?"...‘Edible Homework’ Becomes a Trend Among Elementary School Students, Raising Safety Concerns

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] An unusual snack called ‘edible homework’ has recently become popular among elementary and middle school students in China. The product consists of rice paper made to look like textbooks, workbooks, or test papers that can be eaten as is. Some sellers promote it as a way to relieve study-related stress and advertise it by suggesting that it “helps improve grades,” raising concerns about food safety.

According to Chinese media outlets, including China.com, rice-paper snacks modeled after textbooks and test papers have gained popularity among students since the start of the new school term. Some companies are selling products marketed as “edible workbooks” and “edible stationery.”

The products are about the size of a palm. Some come in packaging designed to resemble textbooks, while others feature images of tables of contents and illustrations from Korean-language, mathematics, and English textbooks, as well as test papers and certificates, printed directly on edible rice paper.

Prices vary by product but are generally inexpensive, costing a few hundred won. Sellers promote them as “stress-relief snacks” and use slogans such as “put knowledge in your stomach.”

Some online reviews from actual buyers included parents saying that their children saw videos on social media and begged them to buy the products.

Some students reportedly said the snacks helped reduce academic stress because eating them felt like literally consuming the homework that was troubling them.

These products bring to mind the so-called “memory bread” featured in the Japanese manga Doraemon. In the manga, text is transferred from a textbook onto bread by pressing the bread against the page, and eating it allows the person to memorize the content.

The issue is the products’ safety.

According to local media reports, some products were found to contain food coloring even though they were labeled as starch-based products.

Experts advised caution about children eating these snacks repeatedly. They noted that rice paper and food-grade coloring may not pose a problem if they meet appropriate standards, but warned that the use of industrial dyes not approved for food could adversely affect children’s liver and kidney function.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.